Fernandinho return likely to fortify City

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fernandinho return likely to fortify City

Guardiola’s men take on West Ham in mid-week fixture

Image Credit: Agencies
Fernandinho of Manchester City
Gulf News
 

London: Kevin De Bruyne believes Fernandinho’s return from suspension will provide the foundation for Manchester City to get their spluttering Premier League campaign back on track at West Ham on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have dropped out of the top four and trail leaders Chelsea by 12 points after winning just one of their last four league games.

Guardiola wrote off City’s titles hopes during that unexpected slump, but a comfortable 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday was a much needed tonic and De Bruyne anticipates the return of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho will be even more significant.

Fernandinho has served a four-match ban after receiving his third red card in six games in a win against Burnley on January 2.

During Fernandinho’s absence, City looked alarmingly vulnerable and were thrashed 4-0 at Everton in Guardiola’s heaviest league defeat as a manager.

But the 31-year-old is expected to return to the starting line-up at the London Stadium, with De Bruyne predicting an upturn in City’s fortunes.

“Obviously we’ve missed him. De Bruyne said. “He’s been an important player throughout his time at City.

“He plays a pivotal role for us in midfield and helps keep everything organised, plus he’s also very good on the ball.

“Now he’s served his ban and is available for us again, so it’s a big boost for the team because he’s missed seven games this season through suspension.

“If you get a red card in England you’re banned for three or sometimes four games which is unbelievable, but there’s not much you can do about it. I think one game is enough but those are the rules, I suppose.

“I think Ferna’s one of the best holding midfielders I’ve ever played with. We are very lucky to have him.”

Fifth-placed City are two points adrift of the top four and find themselves in a battle just to secure a Champions League spot after being widely tipped as likely champions following a blistering start to the season.

However, De Bruyne is confident City can put together a long winning streak as they face Swansea, Bournemouth, Sunderland and Stoke after the Hammers clash.

“Hopefully we can beat West Ham on Wednesday and then put a bit of a run together in the coming weeks,” he said.

“I think we’re playing much better than we did last season. We played so well against Tottenham but only got a point.

“That’s how it’d been going for us this year, so it’s a little bit frustrating. The important thing is we are creating chances so the goals will come.”

City return to east London less than a month after thrashing West Ham 5-0 in the FA Cup third round.

That chastening experience should ensure West Ham are fully motivated to make amends in their first match since the sale of star midfielder Dimitri Payet.

Payet was granted his wish to return to his former club Marseille after several weeks of rancour over his attempt to engineer the transfer.

Hammers fans were furious with Payet, but Slaven Bilic’s side coped admirably, defeating Palace and Middlesbrough without the France international to climb into mid-table.

“We now look forward to building on our recent good run of form with five league wins in the last seven matches as we focus on continuing our rise up the Premier League table,” West Ham co-owner David Sullivan said.

Bilic plans to replace Payet with Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass, who is in line to make his debut after training with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday following his transfer from Hull.

Jose Fonte, the Portugal central defender signed from Southampton, could also make his debut.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGNCrystal Palace
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Marseille
follow this tag on MGNMarseille
Burnley
follow this tag on MGNBurnley

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGN
Southampton
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

City crush West Ham to move level with Liverpool

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis