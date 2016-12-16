Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Fabregas coming to terms with Conte style

Star midfielder assuming a more prominent role since comeback

Image Credit: AFP
Sunderland’s Italian striker Fabio Borini (centre) vies for the ball with Chelsea’s Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas during the EPL match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.
Gulf News
 

London: Cesc Fabregas believes he has shown he can be an integral part of Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side having until recently been thought to be surplus to requirements.

The 29-year-old midfielder has taken a more prominent role since returning to the side at the start of this month after a two-month absence.

Having started two of the last three games, he is expected to retain his place for the Premier League table-toppers’ short trip to face London rivals Crystal Palace.

Fabregas pressed his case for a regular start with the only goal of the game at Sunderland this week that secured Chelsea’s 10th successive league victory and tightened their hold at the head of the Premier League table with a six point advantage over Liverpool.

Fabregas’s future at Stamford Bridge had been called into question but he believes he is demonstrating he can slot in effectively into Conte’s rejigged 3-4-3 formation that has been the key to the club’s upturn in fortunes.

“People forget it’s only the second time in my life, in my whole career, I’ve played this system,” Fabregas told chelseafc.com.

“My teammates have played a lot more than me. Against Manchester City (in early December) it was a big test because it was the first game. I’m getting used to it, I feel very comfortable.

“I have a lot of players in front of me so I can pick passes between the lines, they run into space and I have protection behind me. I’m really enjoying it and I think it suits me a lot.”

Fabregas, who made his name with Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal before a spell with Barcelona and then returned to England when the ‘Blues’ came calling in 2014, says it is unfair to say he doesn’t get back and defend.

“People say I cannot defend but I recovered the ball, went forward and scored (against Sunderland),” said Fabregas.

“I know what I can do but the problem is I haven’t had minutes, and if you don’t play you can’t show what you can do.

“In football nowadays people forget very quickly who you are, what you’ve done and what you can do. Hopefully now I can have a run of games to keep my fitness up and show what I can do.”

Fabregas says Chelsea have proven they have the mettle to win the title in eking out 1-0 wins over both West Brom and Sunderland in their last two games.

“We can compete,” said Fabregas.

“I’ve seen many times teams winning titles — Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea — where these 1-0 victories are so important. Hopefully we can keep it up.”

Palace go into the game still smarting from the narrow midweek 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Alan Pardew, the manager, was left frustrated by a number of controversial refereeing decisions he believes helped turn the match and must now lift his side who remain close to the relegation places.

“The luck that we’re getting right now, it just seems that every mistake we do or decision that goes against us is costing us,” said James McArthur, who scored Palace’s goal in the United defeat.

“We need to make sure we’re ready for Chelsea because we know the quality they have. We need to frustrate them and keep trying to score because that’s a real positive of our team this year.”

– AFP

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Arsenal
follow this tag on MGNArsenal
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGNSunderland
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGNCrystal Palace
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Arsenal
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGN
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Conte curious to see side without Costa, Kante

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party