Dwight Yorke supports Wayne Rooney China move

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dwight Yorke supports Wayne Rooney China move

Ex-Man United striker understands why legend may feel the need to move being second fiddle

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Dwight Yorke would not begrudge Wayne Rooney, Manchester United’s record goalscorer, seeking a bumper pay-day in China due to his limited opportunities at the Red Devils.

Rooney has reportedly been the subject of lucrative Chinese Super League bids after being largely a substitute for United this season.

He did, however, break Sir Bobby Charlton’s United goalscoring record with his 250th goal last month, despite being mostly overlooked in favour of Zlatan Ibrahimovic by Jose Mourinho.

But Yorke told Gulf News in an exclusive interview in Dubai held by Manchester United sponsors Gulf Oil on Thursday evening: “From being number one at the club and everything he’s achieved in the game, does he want to be a part-time player? The Chinese are really making some serious noise and putting their money where their mouth is.”

But would it not be a waste of Rooney’s talent to play in a lesser league?

“But does he want to be coming on as a substitute or go to China and make a huge amount of money?” the former United striker said. “If it were me, I would think about going somewhere else.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Wayne Rooney
follow this tag on MGNWayne Rooney
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Wayne Rooney
follow this tag on MGN
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Arsenal sunk as Wenger says title Chelsea bound

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa