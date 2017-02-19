Cup replay not to affect City’s UAE camp

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cup replay not to affect City’s UAE camp

Kompany report buoys Pep after stalemate

Image Credit: Reuters
Pep Guardiola
Gulf News
 

Huddersfield, United Kingdom: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted Vincent Kompany had not suffered a serious injury setback after the captain missed Saturday’s goalless FA Cup draw at Huddersfield Town.

The Belgian centre-back, who has played just six times this season because of a series of injury problems, had been expected to figure against the Championship side but was not on the City team-sheet.

Guardiola, however, played down concerns about Kompany’s fitness, although it is unclear whether he will figure in Tuesday’s Champions League game at home to Monaco.

“Two days ago, he felt something in his leg. It is not a big, big issue,” said Guardiola, who stressed he was content to face Huddersfield again in a last 16-replay.

“I knew the game that we had to play,” the Spaniard said. “In the first half, we had our chances, the [Huddersfield] goalkeeper was brilliant.

“In the second half maybe we played a bit better but we didn’t create many chances.

“So many teams in the Premier League are out [of the FA Cup] and we have another chance [February 28] at home, we will try to quality.

“A big compliment to the team, I know how difficult it is with the pitch, they are so aggressive, they are so dynamic.

“We will play a replay for the first time in my life and we will try to qualify,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager added.

Guardiola defended his decision to make eight changes to his starting line-up for Saturday’s game at the John Smith’s Stadium, saying the replay will not affect his plans for a training camp in Abu Dhabi, where City’s owners are based, next week.

“With this schedule, with a lot of games, we have Monaco, they [players] deserve to play,” Guardiola explained. “We are coming back on Saturday. We are going to be two or three days there to see our chairman.

“By midday we will be in Manchester. Now our focus is on the Champions League game.”

Guardiola also refused to comment on an incident that saw a plastic bottle thrown from the main stand towards City substitute Raheem Sterling as he warmed up.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield manager David Wagner said his second-tier side had chances to beat City, although he too was happy with a replay.

“If you ask me did we have some chances, yes, we had two or three,” he said. “But City had some very good opportunities as well and they were the better team but we shouldn’t be surprised.

“I am very proud and very happy the players stuck in their identities. We tried to play our game. Of course if we play one of the best teams in the world they will create some chances.

“We wanted to show we are one of the fittest teams in the competition and we are aggressive and brave enough and all of this we have proved today.

“We now have a rematch. That makes me happy because I love to see my players playing matches, one game more or less, who cares? We are still in the competition.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

United’s Rashford has vengeance in mind

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world