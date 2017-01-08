Conte wants another 10 years at top

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Conte wants another 10 years at top

Just don’t tell my wife, Chelsea manager says

Image Credit: AP
Antonio Conte
Gulf News
 

London: Chelsea coach Antonio Conte wants to stay in top-flight management for at least another decade, but worries his wife might have other ideas.

The Italian, who has guided Chelsea to pole position in the Premier League, says the likes of Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and current Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger have set the benchmark for management.

“You are talking about two monsters, two great managers,” Conte said.

“I hope to have, not completely their career, but 10 years, yes. It’s enough for me. Twenty more years? Now I’m 47. I prefer that my wife [Elisabetta] doesn’t listen to this.”

“But in the moment that football is not in our life, I think probably we die.”

No Chelsea manager has lasted longer than three-and-a-half seasons in the Roman Abramovich era, but Conte admits he is hoping that he can build a lasting legacy at the club — even if he is not quite sure if he can match the longevity of modern managerial greats Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Chelsea
follow this tag on MGNChelsea
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Chelsea
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
manchester united

Also In Premier League

Lee reunited with Allardyce at Crystal Palace

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in