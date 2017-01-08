Conte wants another 10 years at top
London: Chelsea coach Antonio Conte wants to stay in top-flight management for at least another decade, but worries his wife might have other ideas.
The Italian, who has guided Chelsea to pole position in the Premier League, says the likes of Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and current Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger have set the benchmark for management.
“You are talking about two monsters, two great managers,” Conte said.
“I hope to have, not completely their career, but 10 years, yes. It’s enough for me. Twenty more years? Now I’m 47. I prefer that my wife [Elisabetta] doesn’t listen to this.”
“But in the moment that football is not in our life, I think probably we die.”
No Chelsea manager has lasted longer than three-and-a-half seasons in the Roman Abramovich era, but Conte admits he is hoping that he can build a lasting legacy at the club — even if he is not quite sure if he can match the longevity of modern managerial greats Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.