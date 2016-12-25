Conte revels in Chelsea’s Christmas cheer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Conte revels in Chelsea’s Christmas cheer

League leaders seek to carry on the hot streak into holiday period

Image Credit: AFP
Chelsea coach Antonio Conte (centre) applauds the fans following the Blues’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at Selhurst Park. Chelsea are seeking their 12th straight league win as they take on Bournemouth today.
Gulf News
 

London: Antonio Conte’s first few months as Chelsea manager could hardly have gone any better as his side head into the holiday period six points clear at the Premier League summit.

The west London club face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Monday seeking a 12th successive league victory, which would leave them two wins short of equalling Arsenal’s all-time top-flight record.

After an inconsistent start, Conte has made his mark on the club and while he accepts the extent of Chelsea’s recent success has been unexpected, he believes it is fully merited.

“If you ask me this before, I must be honest: it was a bit difficult to believe we would be top of the table at Christmas,” said the Italian.

“But I think we are working very well and I’m very happy for the players. The players deserve this.

“But in my experience it’s important to keep this position. You can keep it only through hard work, to face every game with great concentration and focus and will to fight.”

The omens are good for Chelsea, who have won the Premier League title on the four occasions they have previously led the table on Christmas Day.

And it is a measure of the current optimistic mood at Stamford Bridge that Oscar’s reported 60 million pounds ($73.7 million) departure to Shanghai SIPG should cause little concern.

Chelsea will face Bournemouth without the suspended Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante, presenting Conte with his first major selection dilemma after a period in which his team has largely picked itself.

Conte must decide whether to hand Michy Batshuayi a first Premier League start following his #33 million move from Marseille in place of Costa.

The loss of Kante, meanwhile, will deprive the team of their most consistent midfielder during the recent wining run.

“For sure, Diego is an important player for us,” said Conte.

“But these days we are working to find the right solution in the squad. I can have different solutions to replace him. I’m working on this.”

He added: “This is a good test for us because we play this game without two players who are very important for our team.

“This gives us the possibility to play some players who, until now, haven’t played a lot. Or to find another solution.”

Bournemouth’s impressive recent progress was brought to an abrupt halt in a 3-1 home defeat by south-coast rivals Southampton last weekend.

“We’ve had time to reflect on Sunday’s defeat as we always do,” said manager Eddie Howe.

“We will try and come back a better team from it. We need to do better really and it’s a good challenge for us this weekend.

“Kante and Costa will be missing, but I saw Cesc Fabregas come on against Crystal Palace and he was excellent, so it will be a very difficult game regardless of who plays.”

In last season’s fixture, a late winner from Glenn Murray secured an unexpected victory for Howe’s side, but skipper Simon Francis says they will face a very different Chelsea this time around.

“In terms of personnel, they haven’t changed their players too much, but they’ve changed their formation and seem to have a manager that they’re running through brick walls for,” he said.

“We were in need of a big away win last season and that came at Stamford Bridge.

“That did all sorts for our season and we had some huge ones after that as well. We’ll be going there to win the game. We need some points away from home.”

Winger Junior Stanislas and midfielder Andrew Surman could both be in contention for the trip to the capital.

Stanislas has not played since the beginning of the month because of ankle trouble, while Surman has been sidelined since October due to a hamstring injury.

 

Fixtures, Standings

Monday

Arsenal v West Brom, Chelsea v Bournemouth, Hull v Man City (9.15pm UAE), Leicester v Everton, Man Utd v Sunderland, Burnley v Middlesbrough, Swansea v West Ham, Watford v Crystal Palace (4.30pm (7pm UAE unless otherwise stated).

Tuesday

Liverpool v Stoke (9.15pm)

Wednesday

Southampton v Tottenham (11.45pm)

 

Chelsea 17 14 1 2 35 11 43

Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37

Man City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36

Arsenal 17 10 4 3 38 19 34

Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 33

Man Utd 17 8 6 3 24 17 30

Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24

West Brom 17 6 5 6 23 21 23

Everton 17 6 5 6 21 21 23

Bournemouth 17 6 3 8 23 28 21

Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 24 21

Watford 17 6 3 8 21 29 21

West Ham 17 5 4 8 19 31 19

Middlesbrough 17 4 6 7 16 19 18

Leicester 17 4 5 8 23 29 17

Burnley 17 5 2 10 16 28 17

Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 28 32 15

Sunderland 17 4 2 11 15 28 14

Swansea 17 3 3 11 20 37 12

Hull 17 3 3 11 14 36 12

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGNCrystal Palace
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
Marseille
follow this tag on MGNMarseille

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGN
Southampton
follow this tag on MGN
Marseille
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fixtures, Standings

Read More

Also In Premier League

Bradley: Failure to pick up points proved costly

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway