Conte revels in Chelsea’s adaptability

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Conte revels in Chelsea’s adaptability

League leaders equal EPL record of number of wins in a row

Image Credit: Reuters
Chelsea’s Diego Costa and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrate after their win against Stoke City in a Premier League match in Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

London: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he will “sleep happy” after his side made it to the turn of the year by equalling the Premier League record for consecutive victories in a season.

Two goals from Willian and one apiece from Gary Cahill and Diego Costa ensured they claimed a 4-2 win over Stoke, their 13th in a row.

Conte was especially pleased with the way Chelsea adapted to Stoke’s style of play after the Peter Crouch-inspired visitors caused rare problems for them in defence.

“My players showed me they are able to adapt to a different type of football,” said Conte.

“When you win a lot there is a great danger to be satisfied and to think, ‘Oh we won a lot, and if we don’t win it’s not important.’

“My players showed me their will to fight and to take great achievement. They deserved it.

“This game was very competitive and today is another example of when I talk about the difficulty of the Premier League.

“We faced a really good team and they played the long ball, which is very difficult to intercept and win second balls.

“It’s not easy because after so many wins you face teams who want to beat you for many reasons and we must know this. When you have these type of players you can go to sleep happy.”

Chelsea were twice pegged back as Bruno Martins Indi cancelled out Gary Cahill’s header and then Crouch levelled again after Willian had scored.

Further goals from Willian and Costa sealed victory with Conte having special words of praise for the former, who broke down in tears after his second goal, two months on from the death of his mother.

“I’m pleased for him, it’s fantastic,” said the 47-year-old Italian of the Brazilian Willian.

“We all know the period Willian passed through but today he played a really good game with and without the ball.

“He scored two goals and I’m happy because he’s a really good guy, he deserves this.”

Stoke put up a brave fight but manager Mark Hughes felt defensive errors cost his side.

“I thought we did really well, to be honest,” he said.

“We showed great courage in getting back on level terms twice. I felt at 2-2 that we were good value to get a draw out of the game.

“But we can’t afford to keep on making mistakes as we are at the moment. We are guilty of making catastrophic errors and it’s hurting us.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Chelsea
follow this tag on MGNChelsea
Peter Crouch
follow this tag on MGNPeter Crouch

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Chelsea
follow this tag on MGN
Peter Crouch
follow this tag on MGN
stoke city

Also In Premier League

I nearly walked out on Chelsea, says Costa

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Fog delays, cancels more Dubai flights

Fog delays, cancels more Dubai flights