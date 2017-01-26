Mobile
China’s Lander buys stake in buoyant Southampton

Size of the deal and financial details not disclosed

Gulf News
 

Shanghai: Southampton became the latest English Premier League team to get Chinese investment on Thursday, with stadium builder Lander Sports Development buying a stake in the club.

Lander, whose interest in Southampton was rumoured last year, said in a stock exchange statement that it had struck a deal with Saints’ owner Katharina Liebherr to buy into the soccer club’s holding company, without disclosing any terms.

Southampton, who on Wednesday beat Liverpool to reach the final of England’s League Cup, did not respond to a request for comment. Saints were runners up in the 1979 League Cup, their last visit to Wembley for a major final, after winning the FA Cup in 1976.

The club, 11th in the Premier League, join Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and second tier Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in having Chinese investors.

Chinese entities and individuals have ploughed more than $3 billion into overseas soccer investments over the past year or so, encouraged by avid fan President Xi Jinping who wants the country to become a soccer superpower.

Southampton, formed in 1885 by members of St. Mary’s Church Young Men’s association, was among the Premier League’s founding members in 1992 but by the 2009-10 season, they had dropped into the third-tier of English football.

The club was rescued from the brink of bankruptcy by German-born Swiss businessman Markus Liebherr in 2009. Katharina inherited the south coast club after her father’s death in 2010 and became non-executive chairman in 2014.

Southampton have risen steadily under her stewardship and the club’s youth academy is one of the best in England, developing hundreds of millions of pounds of talent over the past few seasons, and making the club an attractive prospect for investors.

Gareth Bale, who became the world’s most expensive player when he moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in 2013, Arsenal’s Theo Walcott and Liverpool’s Adam Lallana are all graduates of the Saints Academy.

Southampton, who gained promotion back to the top flight at the start of the 2012-13 season, achieved their best-ever finish of sixth place in the Premier League last season, and qualified for the Uefa Europa League.

Shares in Lander, which builds stadiums and organises sporting competitions, have been suspended since October 14 when speculation surfaced of potential interest in Southampton.

