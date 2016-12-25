China look to give EPL a run for their money
Dubai: The 5.1 billion pounds domestic TV deal in English football paved the way for Paul Pogba to join Manchester United for a world record 89 million pounds this year. However, the spending didn’t end there as 13 Premier League clubs smashed their own transfer records, with Manchester City’s £50m capture of John Stones breaking the British transfer record.
Premier League clubs spent a record £1.165 billion during the summer transfer window, shattering last year’s £870m. These are mindboggling numbers but as we make our way across the continent, something noteworthy is unfolding in the Far East.
The emergence of the Chinese Super League is a major attraction for players who want a fresh challenge, albeit the money at stake is the outright winner in the region.
The Chinese transfer record has been broken a remarkable five times this year with Oscar’s £60m move to Shanghai SIPG the latest addition to those deals. He will earn a reported £400,000 a week making him the seventh highest transfer of all time.
Former Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez could join the Brazilian in the province after Shanghai Shenua made a substantial offer for him. Shenua are willing make him the highest paid footballer with a £615,000 weekly wage, which proves that money isn’t an obstacle as China bid to become a football powerhouse.
Clubs in Europe are also not afraid to flex their financial muscle after Juventus smashed the Italian transfer record with the capture of Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli for £76.50m earlier in the summer.
If 2016 has witnessed an astonishing period of spending in football, this trend will certainly continue into the New Year.