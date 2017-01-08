Chelsea cruise into FA Cup fourth round despite Terry red card

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Chelsea cruise into FA Cup fourth round despite Terry red card

Premier League leaders outplay Peterborough as fourth-tier Plymouth put brakes on Liverpool

Gulf News
 

London: Premier League leaders Chelsea had captain John Terry sent off as they cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-1 victory over Peterborough United on Sunday.

Terry, handed a rare start, saw red for a last-man foul on Lee Angol at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea progressed thanks to a Pedro Rodriguez brace and goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian.

Tottenham Hotspur joined Chelsea in round four by beating Aston Villa 2-0, but Liverpool face a replay at fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle after a second-string team were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte made nine changes, with Terry handed a first start since October and French centre-back Kurt Zouma making his first appearance since last February following a serious knee injury.

Chelsea’s 13-game winning run was ended by Tottenham on Wednesday and they were under the cosh in the early stages, with Angol and Ryan Tafazolli going close for third-tier Peterborough.

But Pedro put the hosts in front in the 18th minute, stepping inside a sliding challenge and curling into the top-right corner after Nathaniel Chalobah’s shot was parried by Luke McGee.

After Pedro hit the bar, Batshuayi and Willian scored neatly constructed goals either side of half-time to put Chelsea in control.

Terry’s 67th-minute dismissal for upending Angol gave Peterborough hope, but despite Tom Nichol reducing the arrears three minutes later, Pedro’s second goal made the game safe.

Chelsea follow Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in securing a place in Monday’s fourth-round draw, but Liverpool must come through an unwanted replay if they are to join them.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes for the visit of Plymouth, his side’s average age of 21 years and 296 days making them the youngest team in the club’s history.

Whole of Plymouth

The home side completely dominated possession, but struggled to create chances, with 17-year-old Ben Woodburn seeing a shot blocked by visiting goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

Klopp turned to his bench in the second half, sending on senior stars Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

But although Sturridge twice fizzed shots wide and substitute Connor Smith almost put through his own goal in stoppage time, Plymouth succeeded in taking the tie to a replay.

“I don’t know how many people live in Plymouth, but it felt like the whole of Plymouth was in the 18-yard box,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“It is not a result we wished for, but it is not frustrating — that’s football. Plymouth deserved the draw and the rematch.”

Plymouth manager Derek Adams said: “We are delighted to take them back to Plymouth.”

Eight-time winners Tottenham made it six wins in a row by seeing off second-tier Villa at White Hart Lane.

Ben Davies broke the deadlock with a glancing header in the 71st minute and Son Heung-Min added a second 10 minutes from time by sweeping home Moussa Sissoko’s cutback.

Grant Leadbitter, Alvaro Negredo and Marten de Roon scored and Daniel Ayala was sent off as Middlesbrough avoided an upset by beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ryan Sessegnon became the youngest goalscorer in the full FA Cup — not including preliminary rounds — after scoring aged 16 years and 235 days in Fulham’s 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

 

Results

English FA Cup

Sunday’s matches:

Third round

Cardiff 1 Fulham 2

Chelsea 4 Peterborough 1

Liverpool 0 Plymouth 0

Middlesbrough 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Tottenham 2 Aston Villa 0

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Adam Lallana
follow this tag on MGNAdam Lallana
Daniel Sturridge
follow this tag on MGNDaniel Sturridge
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
Aston Villa
follow this tag on MGNAston Villa

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Adam Lallana
follow this tag on MGN
Daniel Sturridge
follow this tag on MGN
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Premier League

Lee reunited with Allardyce at Crystal Palace

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish