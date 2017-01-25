Carrick says United will go for it at Hull

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Carrick says United will go for it at Hull

Primed for a showdown with either Liverpool or Southampton

Gulf News
 

London: Michael Carrick has pledged that Manchester United will not rest on their laurels when they travel to Hull City looking to close out victory in their League Cup semi-final.

United won 2-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford courtesy of second-half strikes from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini, putting them within reach of a final showdown with either Liverpool or Southampton.

But Hull have shown signs of improvement under new manager Marco Silva, giving Premier League leaders Chelsea a decent game in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, and Carrick says United will take no chances.

“It’s definitely not over, we all know that,” the 35-year-old midfielder told MUTV.

“We are telling ourselves that. I think we’ll be pretty much full-strength and will approach the game like it’s a 0-0 and starting from scratch.

“It’s dangerous when you go in there defending a lead to tell yourself this result will do or that result will do, or we can afford to do this or that.

“We need to approach it like any other game, keep our focus and intensity and try to win the game.”

After a run of nine successive wins in all competitions, United’s advance towards the Champions League places has been held up by 1-1 draws against Liverpool and Stoke City.

It means they remain sixth in the league table, four points off the top four, but Carrick feels a Wembley final appearance will show Jose Mourinho’s men are on the right track.

“Going to Wembley, winning a trophy, how can you not like that?” said Carrick, whose side last reached a League Cup final in 2010, when they beat Aston Villa 2-1 to claim the trophy for a fourth time.

“Especially when we feel we are as close as we are to getting there, without taking anything for granted.

“That’s what you play for and that’s what the fans want to watch. They want to go and celebrate victories and win things, lift trophies, have a good day out and enjoy it.”

United captain Wayne Rooney will go into the game with a spring in his step, having scored a record-breaking 250th goal in the club’s colours with an injury time free-kick to equalise at Stoke.

Mourinho will be able to recall centre-back Marcos Rojo after he missed the Stoke trip through illness, meaning Eric Bailly, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, is the only expected absentee.

Hull’s preparations for the game have been overshadowed by the serious head injury suffered at Chelsea by midfielder Ryan Mason.

Mason, 25, had to undergo surgery at a London hospital after fracturing his skull in an aerial collision with Gary Cahill, with Hull revealing on Tuesday that he was making “excellent progress”.

Hull’s players will wear ‘MASON 25’ T-shirts during the warm-up — a reference both to Mason’s age and squad number — and fans have been encouraged to join in with a minute’s applause in the 25th minute.

Hull have bolstered their ranks with a loan move for Serbian winger Lazar Markovic, who had been on loan at Sporting Lisbon from Liverpool.

Markovic, 22, joined Liverpool from Benfica for £20 million (Dh91.82 million; $25 million, 23.3 million euros) in 2014 and having failed to make an impression in his Anfield career to date, he is eager to prove his worth.

“I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and I can prove myself to the club and to everyone in English football,” Markovic told the Hull website.

“I joined Liverpool when I was very young and have not yet had a long run in the side to show people what I am capable of.

“I hope to use this loan spell with Hull City to prove myself in the best league in the world, because I feel there is lots more to come from me.”

— AFP

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGNStoke City
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Juan Mata
follow this tag on MGNJuan Mata
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
Aston Villa
follow this tag on MGNAston Villa
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Juan Mata
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Southampton
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Payet moves back to Marseille for 25m pounds

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services