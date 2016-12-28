Bradley admits failure to pick up points proved costly

Bob Bradley watches Swansea City’s Premier League match against West Ham United at Liberty Stadium.

Swansea: Sacked Swansea City boss Bob Bradley believes he is a victim of being unable to deliver short-term success.

Premier League strugglers Swansea dismissed coach Bradley after just 11 games in charge.

American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment and lie second from bottom in the table.

His departure late on Tuesday came a day after Swansea were thumped 4-1 at home by West Ham, the club’s seventh defeat in Bradley’s short-lived tenure of 85 days.

“I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realised the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run,” Bradley told US broadcaster NBC Sports.

“But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players.

“Football can be cruel and to have a chance you have to be strong.

“I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said of the 58-year-old: “We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.”

Jenkins added: “Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.”

First-team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take over from Bradley on an interim basis as the club searches for a new manager.

Early contenders include sacked Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew, former Manchester United legend and Welshman Ryan Giggs, and the recently dismissed USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who played in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Bradley, who managed the US national team at the 2010 World Cup, became the first American boss in England’s top flight after he was appointed in place of Guidolin, an Italian.

Bradley was also Egypt coach before stints in Norway and France with Stabaek and Le Havre. He left the latter to take the top job at Swansea having narrowly missed out on promotion to the French top division last season.

Swansea’s next match is against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Swans are four points from safety and above last-place Hull only on goal difference.