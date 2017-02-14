Bournemouth’s Arter grateful for Guardiola gesture

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bournemouth’s Arter grateful for Guardiola gesture

Man City manager wished player, whose partner previously gave birth to a stillborn baby, well for impending birth of his child

Gulf News
 

London: Bournemouth’s Harry Arter has praised Pep Guardiola for the “unbelievable touch” of wishing him well with the birth of his child, which is due later this week.

In December 2015, before the Manchester City manager had arrived in England, Arter and his partner Rachel’s daughter Renee was stillborn, prompting an outpouring of sympathy for the midfielder and his family.

Guardiola was seen talking to Arter after City’s 2-0 win away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday.

Explaining what the Spaniard had said to him, Arter told the Daily Echo: “He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch.

“He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for. I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side.

“For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don’t think there’s anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

“For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face.”

Guardiola had previously relayed the details of his side of the conversation at his post-match press conference.

“He [Arter] will be a father soon so I said big congratulations to him and his partner because I know what happened in the past, and, hopefully, the baby will be well,” said Guardiola.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Ibrahimovic says he is football’s Indiana Jones

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa