Borini asks Sunderland to exploit City’s ‘shaky’ defence

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Borini asks Sunderland to exploit City’s ‘shaky’ defence

Forward believes Guardiola’s men can be got at because of the way manager sets up

Gulf News
 

London: Sunderland forward Fabio Borini believes his relegation-threatened team can take advantage of Manchester City’s “shaky” defence in Sunday’s Premier League contest.

Basement side Sunderland have won just one of their past nine league games, while third-placed City are coming off three successive league wins but Borini is confident his team can adapt to City’s playing style.

“They seem a little shaky at the back because of the way Guardiola wants them to play — but don’t take that as a criticism because that’s the way he’s won titles in the past,” the 25-year-old told Sunderland’s website (www.safc.com).

“He has his philosophy and that won’t change this weekend, so we have to take advantage of that in any way we can.

“We need to frustrate them and if that means we have to be defensive, then so be it because we have to stop their influence on the game.” Sunderland are involved in the relegation scrap for the fifth season in a row and Borini said his team could use the experience of past campaigns to escape the drop once again.

“What we’ve done in the past few years has been down to what we’ve done on the pitch,” the Italian added.

“We know we don’t have to play brilliant football to stay up, but confidence is key in modern football and you saw what Leicester did last season when they had it, so we have to stay strong.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGNSunderland

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGN
leicester city

Also In Premier League

Wood double keeps Leeds in Premier League hunt

Sport Gallery

Murray wins first title of year in Dubai

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger