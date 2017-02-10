Mobile
‘Be like Spurs,’ Wenger tells Arsenal fans

Comments likely to be more fuel for the fire for anti-Arsene Gooner fans

Gulf News
 

London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has left himself exposed to the wrath of the club’s fan base by urging them to be more like the supporters of their arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Wenger is under pressure after successive defeats left his side 12 points below Premier League leaders Chelsea, deepening divisions between the pro-Wenger and anti-Wenger factions among Arsenal’s support.

Ahead of Saturday’s home game with Hull City, he urged supporters to rally behind their team — and used local rivals Tottenham as an example.

“We are in a fight. We absolutely have to be united or we have no chance to do it,” said the Frenchman, in comments that were plastered across the sports pages of British newspapers on Friday.

“You have Tottenham, everyone is in the fight and everyone is behind their team. We have to do exactly the same, even if we had two disappointing results.”

Spurs are currently three points above Arsenal in second place and on course to finish above their north London neighbours for the first time since 1995.

