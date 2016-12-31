Barkley denies Hull with last-gasp header

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Barkley denies Hull with last-gasp header

Phelan happy at salvaging a point ahead of gruelling schedule

Image Credit: Reuters
Gulf News
 

Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom: Everton’s mercurial talent Ross Barkley’s header secured them a 2-2 draw with struggling Hull in their Premier League clash on Friday.

Barkley, who has lost his place in the England squad and been in and out of the Everton first team under manager Ronald Koeman, allowed the visitors to level for the second time.

Hull skipper Michael Dawson and then Robert Snodgrass, with his eighth of the season, had given Hull the lead on two occasions.

An own goal by Hull ‘keeper David Marshall at the end of the first-half had gifted Everton their first equaliser.

The point sees Hull, who have not won in their last eight, climb off the bottom and go a point ahead of manageress Swansea who play later this weekend.

“I think it’s a terrific point,” said Hull manager Mike Phelan, who has the daunting prospect of seven games in January with a limited squad.

“The goal we conceded at the end of the first half changes your whole way of thinking.

“We are in a battle for the rest of the season but we’re up for it.”

Everton, with just two wins in their last nine games, remain marooned in seventh spot, six points adrift of Manchester United.

Koeman, who will look to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window, was not too despondent about the end result.

“I think the crowd loved this game because it was really open,” the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

“Twice we showed great character and a good reaction.

“We fought for everything. We had the better chances to win the game. You like to win every game, but sometimes you have to be happy with one point.”

Dawson pounced with a lovely strike for his third goal of the season although Everton would look askance at veterans Phil Jagielka and Gareth Barry.

Jagielka was beaten to a header at the near post by Curtis Davies while Barry reacted too slowly when the ball fell to Dawson.

Everton awoke to give Hull a few scares, Kevin Mirallas’s deflected shot being scrambled away for a corner by Marshall and a superb Barry cross being headed against the post by Seamus Coleman.

Barry, belying his 35 years, was at the heart of most of Everton’s attacking play and he went close himself from long range.

Hull, though, looked to be set to go in to the break with a rare lead until Marshall’s awful blunder instead gave Everton the psychological advantage as they levelled with the last action of the half.

Marshall had his hands warmed early in the second-half but this time he made a sharp save from Romelu Lukaku’s deflected effort, tipping it onto the bar.

Hull went agonisingly close to regaining the lead in the 55th minute as leading scorer Snodgrass’ superb free kick beat Joel Robles in the Everton goal but was denied by the post.

Robles, who has earned a run in the team with the injury to Maarten Stekelenburg, did well to prevent Dawson doubling his tally on the hour mark when the centre-back was found by Egyptian Ahmed Elmohamady.

Hull were edging towards an invaluable victory when Barkley struck, heading home from Baines’s pinpoint cross.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Romelu Lukaku
follow this tag on MGNRomelu Lukaku

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Romelu Lukaku
follow this tag on MGN
southampton

Also In Premier League

I nearly walked out on Chelsea, says Costa

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays