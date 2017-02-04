Arsenal humbled as Wenger admits title is Chelsea bound

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arsenal humbled as Wenger admits title is Chelsea bound

Three and easy for Blues as Conte’s team take firm control

Image Credit: Reuters
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Arsenal in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge yesterday. Chelsea won 3-1.
Gulf News
 

London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said the title was Chelsea’s to lose after his side were outclassed 3-1 by the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Serving a touchline ban, Wenger watched form the stands as Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the first half, outmuscling Hector Bellerin to head home the rebound after Diego Costa had struck the bar.

“At the moment they look confident, powerful, strong, they don’t concede goals,” Wenger told reporters when asked if Chelsea would now be champions.

“It’s theirs to lose, they’re in the best position. They don’t play in Europe, they can wait every week for the next game and prepare properly. They are in a very, very strong position.” The Arsenal manager was angered by the opening goal and believed that Arsenal should have had a free kick, but he admitted his side were not good enough as they fell 12 points behind the leaders.

“Of course it was a foul, but he allowed the goal and after that it was much more difficult for us,” Wenger said.

“After that we’re 1-0 down and Chelsea is very strong at defending, very good at transitions and on the counter-attack, and we paid for that.” Arsenal failed to deal with Chelsea’s incessant pressure, which forced them into simple mistakes.

“We’re maybe not good enough in possession to make our game more dangerous and we lost many balls in positions where you cannot afford to lose it when you play against a team that doesn’t want to attack,” Wenger said.

But when Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was asked if Alonso had fouled Bellerin, who was replaced by Gabriel, he replied: “In England, never. No.”

Eden Hazard, with a sublime solo goal, and Cesc Fabregas, who refused to celebrate his lob against his old team, put the game to bed for Chelsea.

“It is always good to score beautiful goals against a massive team,” Hazard told Sky Sports at Stamford Bridge.

“I enjoyed the game and the goals. We scored three beautiful goals and we deserve to win this game.

“We are still top of the league. We have good confidence and we want to finish the season and stay top.”

Asked what he had been thinking as he bore down on goal, twice beating Laurent Koscielny and leaving Francis Coquelin in a crumpled heap, Hazard replied: “To dribble like I did.

“It is not like this in every game. I know I need to score more and today I did. I am happy.”

Conte added: “It was an important game.

“I consider Arsenal one of the six teams that can fight for the title until the end of the season. To put them 12 points behind is very important for us.”

Wenger has one game to go of his four-match touchline ban handed down by the FA following an angry dispute with the fourth official during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Burnley last month.

“It is very frustrating, because I cannot do my job the way I want to do it, but I have to pay for what I did and I accepted it, so I have to get on with it,” he said.

“It’s frustrating to watch from upstairs, you sit in the middle of people, they call on the phone, standing up, sitting down, but I don’t think that’s an explanation of our defeat today.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Cesc Fabregas
follow this tag on MGNCesc Fabregas
Arsenal
follow this tag on MGNArsenal
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Chelsea
follow this tag on MGNChelsea
Arsene Wenger
follow this tag on MGNArsene Wenger
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Eden Hazard
follow this tag on MGNEden Hazard

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Cesc Fabregas
follow this tag on MGN
Arsenal
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Chelsea
follow this tag on MGN
Arsene Wenger
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

From champions to relegation for Leicester City?

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body