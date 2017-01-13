Mobile
Allardyce closes in on reinforcements for Palace relegation battle

Jenkinson, Evra and Schlupp could all be set to sign

Gulf News
 

London: Crystal Palace closed in on as many as three signings on Friday as new manager Sam Allardyce sought to strengthen a team which is struggling to stay in the Premier League.

Arsenal right back Carl Jenkinson appeared nearest to securing a loan move, with Leicester City’s Jeff Schlupp and Juventus left back Patrice Evra also heavily linked with the south London club.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that Jenkinson was likely to move in the next couple of days.

“With Carl, yes, there is a possibility that he will move, in the next two or three days.” he said.

Asked if Jenkinson was heading for Palace, a smiling Wenger replied: “You look well informed ... I cannot tell you much more because we have not come to any conclusion yet.” Allardyce knows Jenkinson well, having also signed him on loan when he was manager at West Ham United, and the manager has made reinforcing Palace’s leaky defence a priority.

British media said the former England manager was also seeking to sign defender Evra and winger Schlupp.

Allardyce is hoping to repeat his successful dealings a year ago in the January window. He signed four players for his then club Sunderland, three of whom — Jan Kirchhoff, Lamine Kone and Wahbi Khazri — were credited with playing a major part in a successful fight to stay up.

Palace have yet to win since Allardyce took over last month and are currently 17th, just above the relegation zone. They are away to West Ham on Saturday.

Schlupp will be allowed to leave Leicester after failing to secure regular first-team football at the Premier League champions.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said: “He has he told us he wants to go and that is normal. There are some clubs interested. If the right money arrives then he can go.” British media have said that Palace have met Leicester’s 12 million pound (Dh53.5 million) asking price for the 24-year-old.

Evra, 35, has fallen out of favour at Juventus this season and prompted speculation about his future after posting an image of himself underwater in snorkel and flippers with the accompanying message “Deep Moment!!! But I love this game #life #future #decisions #honesty #god.

Leicester City
WEST HAM UNITED
Premier League
Crystal Palace
Arsene Wenger
United Kingdom
Sunderland
Leicester City
WEST HAM UNITED
Premier League
Crystal Palace
Arsene Wenger
