Ten Cate silent on Brazilian star Leonardo signing

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ten Cate silent on Brazilian star Leonardo signing

Al Wahda bring in Al Wasl goalkeeper Ali, while Sharjah sack manager Donis

Image Credit: Courtesy: Al Wahda twitter
Al Wahda’s new signing goalkeeper Rashid Ali trains during a practice session.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira coach Henk ten Cate chose to remain tight lipped on potential big winter signing Leonardo.

The Brazilian is set to switch loyalties from 2016 AFC Champions League title winners Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

“I know nothing about Leonardo to be honest and it is nothing about my business. Other people within the club who focus on this and I want to focus on the Al Wahda game in the President’s Cup.

“I don’t want to speak about Leonardo because he is not important for me at all. But something else every good player is welcome in Al Jazira and this club is full of surprises so you never know,” said ten Cate.

Leonardo was instrumental in guiding Jeonbuk to their second continental crown in November. He joined Jeonbuk in 2012 from Greek side AEK Athens and led the team to 2014 and 2015 K-League Classic titles.

In the AFC Champions League, Leonardo went on to notch ten goals and was the second highest scorer of the tournament behind FC Seoul’s Adriano. He was the highest paid player with an annual salary of $1.42 million (Dh5.2 million) in the K-League.

Al Jazira, who are currently at the top of the Arabian Gulf League with 29 points, have other foreign recruits in Brazilian Ailton Almeida, Moroccan Mbark Boussoufa, South Korean Park Jong-woo and another Brazilian Joao Carlos. It will be interesting to see who makes way for Leonardo.

Al Jazira have also qualified for the 2017 Asian Champions League and are drawn in Group B where they will meet Iran’s Esteghlal Khouzestan, Lekhwiya from Qatar and a play-off winner.

On Monday, Al Wahda announced the winter signing of goalkeeper Rashid Ali from Al Wasl Club.

Coach Javier Aguirre said: “He is in good shape and happy with his arrival and now we have four very good goalkeepers in the squad and of course he can play. I have to decide on who will play but of course he can play the next match. I have two days to decide that.”

Ali said: “I’m very happy to join Al Wahda and I hope we can perform very well as a team.

“The club is one of the biggest in the UAE and they have very good players in the squad. I’m honoured to be here.”

Both Al Jazira and Al Wahda will be involved in a President’s Cup derby clash on Wednesday at Al Wasl Club’s Zabeel Stadium.

At Sharjah, manager Giorgios Donis has been sacked and replaced by former Wahda boss Jose Peseiro.

More from More football

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGNAFC Champions League
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Rodriguez caps fine first year for Zidane

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject