Suarez, Messi wonder goals give Barcelona Copa del Rey edge

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Suarez, Messi wonder goals give Barcelona Copa del Rey edge

Superstar duo on target in first half as Catalans beat Atletico 2-1 in semi-final, first leg

Image Credit: AP
Lionel Messi celebrates with Luis Suarez after scoring Barcelona's second goal against Atletico Madrid.
 

Madrid: Wonder goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi left Barcelona with a 2-1 Copa del Rey semi-final, first leg advantage over Atletico Madrid to take back to the Camp Nou next week.

Suarez’s solo effort and a thunderous strike from Messi gave Barca a deserved commanding lead at half-time.

Yet, Atletico roared back after the break as Antoine Griezmann halved the arrears and the hosts went close to an equaliser as they piled on the pressure in the final stages.

However, Diego Simeone’s men were left to rue their slow start with Barca now favourites to make a fourth straight Cup final ahead of the second leg on February 7.

“It is normal that playing here at their home they would push us and they were much better in the second-half than the first,” said Suarez.

“The didn’t have anything to lose. They risked a lot more and made us suffer a little.”

The honours have been split two apiece in the four previous two-legged ties between these sides in the past three seasons.

Yet there was a gulf in class as Barca took control in the first 45 minutes.

It took just seven minutes for Suarez to open the scoring with his seventh goal in nine appearances against Atletico.

The Uruguayan ran half the length of the field, leaving Diego Godin and Stefan Savic in his wake, before slotting the ball home with the outside of his foot into the far corner.

Suarez should have had a second when he was played in by Neymar, but, inside of going for goal, the former Liverpool striker tried to return the ball to the Brazilian who couldn’t control.

Messi was the source of most of Barca’s best moves and sealed a scintillating first-half performance with a stunning finish for the second 12 minutes before half-time when he blasted home off the inside of the post from outside the box.

Atletico had offered precious little other than one effort from Koke that dipped onto the roof of the net before the break.

However, the hosts were a team transformed after the break with Fernando Torres introduced alongside Griezmann up front.

“We spoke at half-time and I think in the second-half we got close to the team we have always been,” said Atletico boss Simeone.

“I am left with that positive feeling. We were close to a draw, we fronted up against all the difficulties we faced in the first-half.”

Atletico were back in the tie just before the hour mark when a free-kick to the back post found Godin and his header across goal was turned home by Griezmann.

The French international had a glorious chance to then level moments later when he was picked out perfectly by Filipe Luis’s low cross.

However, Griezmann’s effort was straight at Jasper Cillessen, who saved from point blank range.

Barca could have put the tie to bed with a third away goal as a Messi free-kick was brilliantly turned onto the bar by Miguel Angel Moya.

Neymar then had a glorious chance as Messi again split the Atletico defence, but his careless finish flew miles over the bar with just Moya to beat.

Barca could and arguably should have been punished in the latter stages as Torres flicked another fine Luis cross inches wide.

Torres also fired wide with a much better opening from the edge of the area before Griezmann rifled a thirty-yard strike inches past Cillessen’s far post.

More from More football

tags from this story

Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGNLuis Suarez
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Neymar
follow this tag on MGNNeymar

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGN
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Neymar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Celtic go 25 points clear in Scotland

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa