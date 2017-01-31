Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rodgers wants more from Griffiths

Last season’s prolific scorer just started in 10 games so far

Gulf News
 

Glasgow: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has told Leigh Griffiths he must work harder if he is to force his way back into his plans for the rest of the season.

Last season, the Scottish striker seemingly could do no wrong as his 40 goals for the Hoops propelled the Glasgow giants to the Scottish Premiership title and helped him claim a trio of Player of the Year awards.

But the 26-year-old has found life tougher since the arrival of Rodgers in the summer and has started just 10 league matches with the Hoops manager favouring French forward Mousa Dembele in the lone striker role.

Griffiths missed Sunday’s 4-0 win over Hearts with a calf injury and his manager, who is preparing his side for the visit of Aberdeen on Wednesday, said the former Wolves striker needs to put in some hard graft at training to improve his fitness.

“What I’ve said to him is about making sure the talent is a working talent,” Rodgers said. “Because talent’s not good enough on its own.

“You have to work at it — and it’s a cycle. It’s one where, when he’s playing and fit, Leigh’s very good but can still work harder in training.

“The problem is if you’re not getting the games and then if you’re not quite on it in training then you’re losing fitness.

“But then the moment you’re asked to come in and get up to speed in a real high-tempo, intense game, the moments that are there for you to risk injury are far greater.

“You have to work tirelessly every day or unfortunately, you’ll get left behind.”

Despite his form last season Griffiths was warned by then boss Ronny Deila that he would have to become a 24-hour athlete to succeed in his career at Celtic.

And Rodgers, who has led his side to the League Cup and 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership following a record-breaking 27 match unbeaten run, echoed that sentiment.

“It’s a difficult period for him with that injury,” the Celtic manager said. “But the only way you can overcome that is by working 24 hours a day for your profession, for your life.

“He’s a good kid, a great boy, but he understands where he’s at. We all know the talent, but it won’t be good enough on its own.

“We speak a lot and it’s not easy because he hasn’t played maybe as much as he did last year. The reasons are simple for that.

“He’s a player I really admire, a player we really want to have here.

“He’s part of the squad, but I want him fit and available. He knows that and it’s something he’s working harder now to try to achieve.”

Rivals Rangers will be hoping to hold on to second spot when they travel to Tynecastle to take on Hearts. The Gers lost on their last outing there in Robbie Neilson’s last game in charge of the Jambos back in November.

However, new head coach Ian Cathro hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts and has led Hearts to just two wins in eight matches since arriving from Newcastle United.

 

Fixtures

Wednesday (11.45 pm UAE

Celtic v Aberdeen, Hearts v Rangers, Partick Thistle v St Johnstone

More from More football

tags from this story

Celtic
follow this tag on MGNCeltic
Brendan Rodgers
follow this tag on MGNBrendan Rodgers

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Celtic
follow this tag on MGN
Brendan Rodgers
follow this tag on MGN
liverpool
 

Fixtures

Read More

Also In More football

Suarez, Messi wonder goals give Barca edge

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis