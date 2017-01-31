Rodgers wants more from Griffiths

Glasgow: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has told Leigh Griffiths he must work harder if he is to force his way back into his plans for the rest of the season.

Last season, the Scottish striker seemingly could do no wrong as his 40 goals for the Hoops propelled the Glasgow giants to the Scottish Premiership title and helped him claim a trio of Player of the Year awards.

But the 26-year-old has found life tougher since the arrival of Rodgers in the summer and has started just 10 league matches with the Hoops manager favouring French forward Mousa Dembele in the lone striker role.

Griffiths missed Sunday’s 4-0 win over Hearts with a calf injury and his manager, who is preparing his side for the visit of Aberdeen on Wednesday, said the former Wolves striker needs to put in some hard graft at training to improve his fitness.

“What I’ve said to him is about making sure the talent is a working talent,” Rodgers said. “Because talent’s not good enough on its own.

“You have to work at it — and it’s a cycle. It’s one where, when he’s playing and fit, Leigh’s very good but can still work harder in training.

“The problem is if you’re not getting the games and then if you’re not quite on it in training then you’re losing fitness.

“But then the moment you’re asked to come in and get up to speed in a real high-tempo, intense game, the moments that are there for you to risk injury are far greater.

“You have to work tirelessly every day or unfortunately, you’ll get left behind.”

Despite his form last season Griffiths was warned by then boss Ronny Deila that he would have to become a 24-hour athlete to succeed in his career at Celtic.

And Rodgers, who has led his side to the League Cup and 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership following a record-breaking 27 match unbeaten run, echoed that sentiment.

“It’s a difficult period for him with that injury,” the Celtic manager said. “But the only way you can overcome that is by working 24 hours a day for your profession, for your life.

“He’s a good kid, a great boy, but he understands where he’s at. We all know the talent, but it won’t be good enough on its own.

“We speak a lot and it’s not easy because he hasn’t played maybe as much as he did last year. The reasons are simple for that.

“He’s a player I really admire, a player we really want to have here.

“He’s part of the squad, but I want him fit and available. He knows that and it’s something he’s working harder now to try to achieve.”

Rivals Rangers will be hoping to hold on to second spot when they travel to Tynecastle to take on Hearts. The Gers lost on their last outing there in Robbie Neilson’s last game in charge of the Jambos back in November.

However, new head coach Ian Cathro hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts and has led Hearts to just two wins in eight matches since arriving from Newcastle United.