Payet shines for Marseille in French Cup

Team prevail over Lyon to enter quarters

Gulf News
 

Paris: Marseille’s star recruit Dimitri Payet made his debut on Tuesday but it was Brazilian Doria who booked the team’s French Cup quarter-final berth with a 2-1 extra time win over Lyon.

Payet rejoined the Ligue 1 side on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday after Marseille paid 30 million euros (Dh115 million; $31.3 million, 25 million pounds) to bring him back to the Stade Velodrome. And the 29-year-old former West Ham player came on to a standing ovation after 94 minutes as the Cup clash was deadlocked 1-1 and heading into extra-time. “It was exceptional, a moment that I will remember forever,” said an emotional Payet. (AFP)

