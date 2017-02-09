Payet opens Marseille account in win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Payet opens Marseille account in win

Cyprian’s scorching strike keeps Nice within reach of leaders Monaco

Gulf News
 

Paris: Dimitri Payet scored his first goal in his first Marseille start following his controversial return from West Ham in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory at home to Guingamp in Ligue 1.

Bafetimbi Gomis headed his 14th goal of the season to hand Marseille a first-half lead before Payet’s deflected 76th-minute free-kick secured the points at the Stade Velodrome.

“Payet was decisive, he proved he’s getting stronger,” said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia.

“He needs to find his rhythm and nothing is better for that than starting a match.”

Earlier, Wylan Cyprien’s scorching strike kept Nice within three points of leaders Monaco following their 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne.

Cyprian rifled in the only goal after just seven minutes at the Allianz Riviera as Nice bounced back from Saturday’s heavy defeat at Cote d’Azur and title rivals Monaco.

Nice moved back level on points with second-placed Paris Saint-Germain after just a second win in six league matches.

“We produced a good first half. We scored a very good goal and had some good chances after that,” said Nice boss Lucien Favre. “It’s a pity we couldn’t get that second goal because it was a long match afterwards.”

Alexandre Lacazette scored his 19th goal of the season as Lyon produced an encouraging response in the wake of last weekend’s damaging Rhone derby defeat to thrash Nancy 4-0.

Mathieu Valbuena curled in a superb 39th-minute opener with his final touch before hobbling off injured at Parc OL, while Nabil Fekir grabbed a second before half-time.

Lacazette then struck from the penalty spot after substitute Memphis Depay was fouled in the area, with the ex-Manchester United winger netting his first goal for his new club to cap the rout.

“The result does us good because we needed to get a win after three straight losses. We still have a long way to go, though,” said Lyon coach Bruno Genesio, as the home fans held up a series of banners venting their unhappiness at recent performances.

“I completely understand the dissatisfaction of our supporters because we haven’t done everything since the start of the season to make them happy like they deserve,” he added.

On Tuesday, first-half goals from Kamil Glik and Kylian Mbappe ensured Monaco remained top of the table after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Montpellier.

Paris Saint-Germain needed an injury time winner from Brazilian Lucas to secure a 2-1 victory over Lille after a goalkeeping blunder from Alphonse Areola allowed Nicolas de Preville to cancel out Edinson Cavani’s league-leading 23rd goal of the season.

 

Results

Ligue 1

Wednesday’s matches:

Lyon 4 Nancy 0

Nice 1 Saint-Etienne 0

Angers 0 Rennes 0

Metz 2 Dijon 1

Lorient 1 Toulouse 1

Marseille 2 Guingamp 0

Bastia v Nantes — postponed

Played on Tuesday

Caen 0 Bordeaux 4

Montpellier 1 Monaco 2

Paris SG 2 Lille 1

More from More football

tags from this story

Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGNLigue 1
Marseille
follow this tag on MGNMarseille

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGN
Marseille
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In More football

Rangers in turmoil as Warburton denies quitting

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE