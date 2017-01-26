Marseille sign left back Patrice Evra from Juventus

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Marseille sign left back Patrice Evra from Juventus

Veteran first significant signing under new ownership

Gulf News
 

Marseille: Marseille have signed veteran left back Patrice Evra from Italian champion Juventus, the French club’s first significant signing under their new ownership.

Marseille said on their website on Wednesday that Evra had signed an 18-month deal, giving no further details. He was in the final six months of his contract in Italy.

The 35-year-old Evra won two league titles with Juventus after eight years with Manchester United, but he started only three league games this season.

Evra, who has 81 caps for France, returns to the French league after 11 years away. He played for Monaco from 2002-2006 before joining United, helping Monaco reach the Champions League final in 2004.

Marseille, which is in seventh place in the French league, was bought last October by American businessman Frank McCourt — the former owner of baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

Evra’s experience will prove useful for a shaky defence that has leaked in the past two league games, losing 4-1 at home to Monaco and 3-1 away to Lyon.

Marseille are at home to Montpellier on Friday.

More from More football

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Marseille
follow this tag on MGNMarseille
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Marseille
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Warburton salutes battling Rangers

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services