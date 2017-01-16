Mobile
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel set for Abu Dhabi

Former goalkeeper will captain team against McGinley at Yas Links later this month

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Sporting stars are set to descend on Abu Dhabi later this month following this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Football legend Peter Schmeichel will captain a celebrity team against the 2014 Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley’s professional golfers at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Invitational on January 28-29 at Yas Links.

Schmeichel will be joined by his former Manchester United teammate Dwight Yorke, as well as other footballing greats Ruud Gullit, Ronald de Boer, Roberto di Matteo, Gabriel Batistuta, Hasan Salihamidzic and Liam Brady.

Schmeichel’s team will be bolstered further by more big-name competitors from cricket, rugby union, Olympic sports and the world of entertainment in the coming days.

HSBC
Abu Dhabi
More football

HSBC
Abu Dhabi
schalke 04

