Manchester United draw Rostov in Europa League last-16

Roma face Lyon, Schalke get Bundesliga clash against Borussia Moenchengladbach

Gulf News
 

Nyon: Favourites Manchester United were drawn on Friday to face modest Russian side Rostov in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s side beat French club Saint-Etienne 4-0 on aggregate in the last 32. The English club will travel to Russia on Thursday, March 9 with the second leg a week later on March 16.

Italian side AS Roma, also among the competition favourites, drew French club Lyon which could be the clash of the round.

There is also an all-German pairing as Schalke 04 take on Borussia Moenchengladbach, while two of the three remaining Belgian sides were also cast together as Genk drew Gent.

Anderlecht landed Cypriots Apoel as Greek champions Olympiakos play Turkey’s Besiktas.

Celta Vigo — La Liga’s sole remaining representative in the second-tier European competition — host another Russian outfit Krasnodar as Dutch giants Ajax travel to FC Copenhagen.

Draw:

Celta Vigo (ESP) v Krasnodar (RUS)

Apoel Nicosia (CYP) v Anderlecht (BEL)

Schalke 04 (GER) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (GER)

Lyon (FGRA) v Roma (ITA)

Rostov (RUS) v Manchester United (ENG)

Olympiakos (GRE) v Besiktas (TUR)

Gent (BEL) v Genk (BEL)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Ajax (NED)

Note: 1st leg, March 9; 2nd leg, March 16

