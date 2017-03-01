Mamic all praise for team and Abdul Rahman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mamic all praise for team and Abdul Rahman

Al Ain coach hails his team’s 3-2 away win against Uzbekistan’s Bunyodkor in the Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Ain coach Zoran Mamic hailed his team’s away 3-2 victory against Uzbekistan’s Bunyodkor in the Group D fixture of the AFC Champions League at Bunyodkor Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mamic was also all praise for his star midfielder Omar Abdul Rahman, who scored a brace including a penalty.

“I thank God for the good result and all credit to skipper Omar Abdul Rahman’s efforts. The fighting spirit that the entire team showed was tremendous. They showed they had a strong desire to return from Tashkent with three points,” said Mamic adding that, the team was desperate for a win after being held at home to a 1-1 draw by Iran’s Zob Ahan.

“We desperately needed to redeem ourselves after the draw in the first round and today we have succeeded in that. He scored three goals on Bunyodkor but we also conceded two goals. We had to then double our efforts to improve in the Champions League, try and follow up with strong results,” added Mamic, who brushed aside the notion that Al Ain was relying heavily on Abdul Rahman alone to get the desired result.

“Certainly, relying entirely on the presence of a star like Amuri is not good, at the same time [it] is not as bad, if you have few absentees due to suspension or injury. However, here we played more powerful and adopted collective style of football,” felt Mamic, who added it didn’t matter how the win came — whether through set pieces or penalties.

“I think the most important thing is to get the breakthroughs regardless of how they came. In the end, it is a goal for the team and I’m very pleased that we have achieved the goals again and again to win the contest,” said Mamic.

Speaking about his team’s showing, Bunyodkor coach Sergey Lushan said his team lost to one of the best teams in the Asian continent.

“It is a fact that Al Ain was better than Bunyodkor. Al Ain showed good character and experience. With their distinctive style and tactics they deserved to win the match,” said Lushan, who accepted that the penalty that took the match away from them was fair.

“I think that the referee called the right decision and we must not think too much on that. We need to prepare better for the remaining fixtures,” added Lushan.

Following the Group C fixture, which left Al Wahda shattered after Mehdi Taremi struck twice in the last nine minutes to steal a 3-2 win for Iran’s Persepolis FC, coach Javier Aguirre said that his team had two clear scoring chances to nail the game but they missed and paid the price in the end.

“We could have killed the game but that didn’t happen. We played better in the second half, however, we fell flat in the last 10 minutes, perhaps, the players panicked,” said a dejected looking Aguirre.

Persepolis manager Branko Ivankovic lauded his team for showing the character to fight back and win.

“I want to congratulate my players for a good game. It was a real hard game and to come back from 2-1 but we deserved it. We led 1-0 in the first half and missed a few good scoring opportunities. Had we scored another goal or two the game would have been safer for us, because I know players like [Sebastian] Tagliabue, [Jorge] Valdivia and [Esmail] Matar are dangerous and can turn the game around at any time,” said Ivanokovic adding that “being in the group of death, the three points were very important” to keep their hopes of qualifying to the knockout round.

More from More football

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGNAFC Champions League
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
al ain club

Also In More football

Murty wants winning farewell at Rangers

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays