Louis van Gaal makes a u-turn on retirement plan

Ex-Man Utd boss: Whether I continue or not will also depend on the offers I get

Gulf News
 

London: Louis van Gaal has backtracked on his suggestion earlier this week that he has retired from coaching, with the former Manchester United manager still open to returning if he receives an attractive offer.

Van Gaal, 65, appeared to signal the end of his career on Monday in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, stating that “events in his family” had caused him to turn down a lucrative offer from Asia.

However, he told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: “Whether I continue or not will also depend on the offers I get. “I’ve coached many clubs and I think it’s very difficult to improve on that level of clubs. It’s not true that I’ve retired, not at this moment, but I’ll decide at the end of my sabbatical, next June or July.” The Dutchman also admitted he rejected the chance to coach Valencia last month having not worked since leading United to victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final. (Guardian News & Media Ltd, 2017)

