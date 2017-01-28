Leonardo strike puts Al Jazira past Sharjah

Abu Dhabi: Riding on a solitary goal by Leonardo, Al Jazira consolidated their position at the top of the leaderboard with hard-fought win over Al Sharjah in the round 16 of the Arabian Gulf League at the latter’s backyard Sharjah Stadium on Saturday. At halftime Jazira led 1-0.

With this win, Al Jazira have 41 points from 16 outings, eight points clear of second-placed Al Wasl while Al Sharjah remain on 11th spot with 16 points.

When you are playing against a top team like Jazira, you need to make the most of the opportunity that comes your way and Sharjah was guilty of missing out on a series of chances. Sharjah’s coach Jose Peseiro will be extremely disappointed with the way his forwards squandered chances, especially Amer Omar.

Omar, in the 13th minute, made a close race effort from the left flank but an alert Al Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khaseif did well to keep it out. Then three minutes later, Al Hasan Saleh’s shot from a similar position was blocked by Khaseif.

Al Jazira’s new signing Leonardo, the Asian Champions League-winning forward from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, hasn’t put a foot wrong from the time he has switched base.

The Brazilian scored through a free-kick, way outside the box, to put Al Jazira in the lead in 23rd minute. Leonardo curled in the ball and it dipped sharply and looked like it brushed the head of a diving Yousuf Saeed before settling into a goal, past a rooted Sharjah keeper Mohammad Yousuf.

Two minutes later, Sharjah had a golden opportunity to draw level but once again, Omar made a mess of it. Saeed’s cross took a wicked deflection from a defender and an unmarked Omar just had to place the ball home but he shot over.

After change of ends, Sharjah almost got the equaliser through Omar Juma in the 77th minute. His left-footed effort was well in line of the goal but Khaseif dived full-stretch to his left to keep it out. Then in the 82nd minute, Venezuelan Rivas beat two defenders including the onrushing Khaseif but still ended up shooting over. Even in the injury time, Khaseif pulled out a brilliant save off substitute Jamal Maroof’s effort.