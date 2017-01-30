Mobile
Site
Last-gasp Silva rescues Monaco at PSG

Cavani had put Emery’s team in the lead

Gulf News
 

Paris: Bernardo Silva struck an injury-time equaliser as Monaco salvaged a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to keep the visitors top of Ligue 1. Edinson Cavani scored his 21st league goal of the season with an 81st-minute penalty at the Parc des Princes, but Portugal international Silva fired home in stoppage time to thwart the hosts. Monaco moved back above Nice, who were 3-1 winners over Guingamp earlier on Sunday, on goal difference with Unai Emery’s PSG remaining three points behind in their quest for a fifth straight title. “It’s not the best result, but it’s not the worst,” said Emery.

