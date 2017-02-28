Mobile
Incredible Hulk strikes as Aussies take a hammering

Shanghai SIPG beat Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1 as Brisbane Roar get hit for six by Ulsan Hyundai

Gulf News
 

Shanghai: Brazilian forward Hulk was amongst the scorers as Australian sides were put to the sword in the Asian Champions League on a day of one-side matches on Tuesday.

Big-spending Shanghai SIPG hammered 2014 champions Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1, while the Brisbane Roar fared even worse, crashing to a 6-0 humbling against Ulsan Hyundai.

Hulk, who blasted a stunning goal to help his team edge out FC Seoul 1-0 last week, on Tuesday found the net with a third minute header off a Zhang Wei cross to give the hosts an early advantage in their Group F clash.

Shanghai consolidated in the 17th minute through former Chelsea star Oscar, whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box off a Hulk pass gave Sydney goalkeeper Gerard Tyson no chance.

Sydney appeared determined to put up a fight as Mitch Nicols scored off a Scott Neville pass in the 20th minute, but faded away after that as Shanghai upped their game and totally dominated their rivals.

Defender Shi Ke gave Shanghai a 3-1 lead with a 25th minute strike from the centre of the box following a set piece, before Hulk was in the thick of the action again two minutes later with a pass to help Elkeson find the net from close in.

Wu Lei then shot a 75th minute goal to complete the rout for Shanghai, who trail Urawa Red Diamonds on goal difference after the Japanese outfit ran riot in a 5-2 humbling of FC Seoul to assert their credentials in Group F.

Following their 4-0 thrashing of Australia’s Western Sydney Wanderers last week, the Japanese side were quick to take control of the match with Yuki Muto and Tadanari Lee finding the net within 11 minutes of the start.

However, the goal of the match came from Park Chu-young, who scored with a stunning free-kick for the visitors in the 14th minute.

But Takahiro Sekine, Tomoya Ugajin and Yoshiaki Komai added to Urawa’s tally as an action-packed first half ended 5-1. Seoul put up a fight in the second half but had to wait until stoppage time to find their second goal, with substitute Dejan Damjanovic pulling one back in the 92nd minute.

In Group E, Kim In-sung and Mislav Orsic both bagged a double for Ulsan Hyundai. The Roar hardly put up a fight as Kim opened Ulsan’s account with a low shot in the 10th minute and Croatian Orsic more or less put the outcome beyond doubt with strikes in the 13th and 34th minutes.

Ivan Kovacec, another Croatian in Ulsan’s ranks, struck the fourth goal within 10 minutes of the restart before Kim and substitute Lee Jong-ho rounded off the scoring in stoppage time to complete an easy outing for the Korean side.

Australia
Champions League
