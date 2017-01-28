Gomis treble as Marseille return to form

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gomis treble as Marseille return to form

Outplay Montpellier in Ligue 1

Image Credit: AFP
Olympique Marseille’s French forward Bafetimbi Gomis scores a goal during the Ligue 1 match against Montpellier.
Gulf News
 

Marseille: Former France striker Bafetimbi Gomis notched up a hat-trick on Friday as Marseille returned to form with a 5-1 blitzing of Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Marseille were coming off defeats against leaders Monaco and Lyon as they moved into the top five thanks to an irresistible attacking showing at the Stade Velodrome.

Handing a debut to former Manchester United stalwart Patrice Evra, the former European champions were more solid at the back than they have been for much of an inconsistent campaign.

At the other end, meanwhile, Gomis, on loan from English Premier League side Swansea, showed his mettle with goals which made him the first man to score a hat-trick both for and against OM.

The 31-year-old former Saint Etienne and Lyon forward took advantage of two headed passes from former Newcastle misfit Remy Cabella to score the opener on four minutes and his second on 19 minutes.

Rolando made it 3-0 on 38 minutes before Ryad Boudebouz pulled one back four minutes after the restart.

But Gomis notched his third with 13 minutes remaining and a penalty from another Newcastle flop, Florian Thauvin, underlined the dominance of Marseille as they recorded their biggest win since being taken over by US businessman Frank McCourt.

“We really wanted to get back to winning ways and have the team show what it is made of,” said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, who nonetheless ticked off his side for a poor showing in the opening 20 minutes of the second half.

Evra put in an impressive 72-minute shift after his arrival from Juventus this week as Marseille recorded a win which lifted them provisionally into fifth place, five points adrift of leaders Monaco.

Garcia praised Evra for his showing and “showing his playing quality while also being someone who exudes calm and transfers it to his teammates.”

The Monegasques take on third-placed Paris Saint-Germain, champions for the past four seasons, on Sunday.

Second-placed Nice, two points off Monaco, take on a Guingamp side who could leapfrog Marseille in the event of victory on the Cote d’Azur.

More from More football

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Marseille
follow this tag on MGNMarseille
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGNLigue 1

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Marseille
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Builder Collins is non-league Sutton's hero

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads