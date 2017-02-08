Fit Valdivia confident of Al Wahda’s revival

Jorge Valdivia of Al Wahda (centre) tries to go past Al Wehdat players during the AFC Champions League match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night. The hosts won the clash 3-0.

Abu Dhabi: Star player Jorge Valdivia is back at the helm of affairs for Al Wahda. The Chilean playmaker was out for more than a month and a half and the capital club’s hardcore fans were losing patience.

However, on Tuesday night, he silenced those critics with his 84 minutes valuable stay on the field that saw Al Wahda make it to the AFC Champions League Group stage after a six-year sabbatical.

Al Wadha registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over Al Wehdat thanks to a brace from Argentinian striker Sebastian Tagliabue and an Ahmad Rashid strike. Valdivia, along with veteran skipper Ismaeil Matar, was clinical in the supply job and it gave clear evidence that the Chilean is back at his best.

“Very happy with our showing as our target was to qualify for the AFC Champions League,” said a relieved-looking Valdivia, who was making a comeback after a knee injury.

“I’m happy with my fitness and I have been preparing for this game. I was out of the team for a long time with injury so it was good to play for a good 80-odd minutes,” said Valdivia, who thanked his coach Javier Aguirre and the team management for showing faith in his abilities.

“I had not played with the team even in the build-up to this match. The coach still showed confidence in me and made sure I was in the playing eleven,” said Valdivia, who added it was good to silence his critics with his performance on the field and not by engaging in a verbal war.

“I don’t want to say anything against my critics as my job is to show what I’m capable of when on field. I myself was sad to sit out and watch. I wanted to play, but sometimes you can’t do much. First time I have been out for so long with injury. I don’t want to say anything nasty about my critics as I want to answer inside the field,” said Valdivia, who was confident his team can go a long way in the AFC Champions League now that they have qualified.

“We have time and we are a good club and now we have time till the first game. We have experienced players and an experienced coach. This was an absorbing game and everybody gave their 100 per cent. We need to rest as we really ran hard in this game,” said Valdivia, who was confident that a full strength Al Wahda can make amends in the Arabian Gulf League as well. They are currently placed fifth with nine matches to go and Valdivia vowed he would do everything in his powers to make sure his team finishes as ‘high as possible.’

“It is my job to now see that the team does well in the Arabian Gulf League as well. We have strong players and my job is to provide quality passes and that’s what I will be looking to do. So I’m really happy to be back on the field and want to come good for the team’s cause,” revealed Valdivia, whose deft through balls had the Al Wehdat defence in a spot of bother several times.

Al Wahda’s Korean defender Chang Woo Rim also felt Valdivia’s inclusion was a huge boost and he felt far more ‘comfortable’ at the back with the former back in action.

“Getting back Valdivia into our team gave us more possession in the matches. I feel a little more comfortable when he is in the team. We had some little troubles and results were not what we expected when he was out. For sure we can move up in the AGL table now. Our matches will be a lot more fun and we will get better results,” asserted Rim, whose side is now in Champions League Group D with the Qatar Stars League champions Al Rayyan, Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Hilal and Persepolis of Iran.

Coach Aguirre said: “We did well to win and return to the Champions League. Like all teams when you first start to compete in any tournament, our intention is to win it. So, we’ll see how it pans out for us. We still have a lot of time to think about competing in the ACL.

“But for sure, playing in the ACL will provide our young players an excellent opportunity to play at the continental level and gain experience. We are in a tough group but for the moment we’ll have to switch back to the domestic competitions.”