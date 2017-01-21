Mobile
Ex-Brazil coach Carlos Alberto Silva dies

Samba Boys won Pan-American title under him

Gulf News
 

Rio de Janeiro: Former Brazil football team chief coach Carlos Alberto Silva has died at the age of 77, his former club Guarani said.

Silva died at his home in the southeastern Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, Guarani said on the club’s website on Friday.

The cause of his death was not revealed, but media reports said he was recovering from heart surgery.

“Guarani is in mourning and expresses its solidarity with all the friends and relatives of the eternal commander, Carlos Alberto Silva,” the Campinas-based club said.

“Champions never die. Rest in peace, master.” In a coaching career that spanned four decades, Silva led Brazil in 1987 and 1988, guiding the team to the Pan American title in his first year.

