Emirates humiliate Bani Yas 6-0

Abu Dhabi: Emirates handed a humiliating 6-0 drubbing to Bani Yas, another drop zone team, in Round 12 of the Arabian Gulf League football tournament at the home ground Emirates Club Stadium on Friday.

They ended their miserable run without a win this season in front of their home fans with a win and now have six points and for the time being having slipped out of the relegation zone.

In the early match, promoted side Kalba put up a spirited performance to hold defending champions Al Ahli to a goalless draw at the latter’s backyard Rashid Stadium.

The result could dent their chances of retaining their title as they now have 22 points and are currently placed third.

The star strike force of Al Ahli comprising Asamoah Gyan, Everton Ribeiro, Ahmad Khalil and Ismaeel Al Hamadi were completely off colour on the day and kept muffing plenty of scoring opportunities. Kalba, with this morale-boosting point, now have nine points and are currently placed 11th in the standings.

On a disappointing evening for Al Ahli, Ribeiro got the marching orders in the 85th minute.

Sebastian Sacha put Emirates in the lead in the 32nd minute with a clinical finish after being set-up by Mourad Batna.

Twelve minutes later, Batna himself got into the scoring act after slotting home past an out-of-position goalkeeper Ahmed Dida to make it 2-0. There was more trouble for Bani Yas and Dida as the latter was sent off following altercations with Sacha reducing the team to 10.

Adel Abubaker, the shot stopper, had to don the glove removing Mohammed Edrees.

In the second half, Emirates were all over Bani Yas with Khaled Khamis adding to the tally immediately.

Three minutes later, Sacha completed his brace to make it 4-0 and Batna too joined to complete his double in the 68th minute. Five minutes from time, Abdulla Ali completed the half a dozen mark.

With this loss, Bani Yas have slipped to the bottom of the table with four points.