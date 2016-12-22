Diaky’s injury-time winner edges it for Al Ain

Omar Abdul Rahman tries to take control of the ball during the match against Kalba in the Arabian Gulf League yesterday.

Abu Dhabi: Substitute Ibrahim Diaky saved the day for Al Ain with an injury-time winner from a brilliantly taken set piece by Omar Abdul Rahman, when it looked as if Ittihad Kalba would pull out a morale-boosting draw in the Arabian Gulf League at the Kalba Union Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts, under their recently-appointed head coach Goran Tovaric, looked like they would script another impressive 1-1 draw similar to what they managed against Al Ahli recently.

But Al Ain coach Zlatko Dalic’s desperate substitution in Diaky, five minutes from time, paid off as the latter stole the match-winner two minutes into injury time.

The first half saw Al Ain do everything but score. Abdul Rahman created a series of opportunities but somehow the goal eluded them. Shots flew past the post and were also some somehow kept out by the outstretched hands of Kalba goalkeeper Ibrahim Essa.

Al Ain were depleted with five absent defenders — Ismail Ahmed, Mohanad Salem, Mohammed Fayez, Saeed Musabbeh and Mohamed Ahmed. However, Kalba forwards couldn’t exploit much, at least in the first half.

The closest of chances for Kalba came when their Brazilian ace Ciel made a defence splitting run from the middle but his finish from inside the box was wayward.

Just when it looked like the half would end in frustration for Al Ain, Saeed Al Khateri stole the equaliser for Al Ain with a well-directed low header from a pinpoint cross from Brazilian Caio.

Immediately after the change of ends, Al Ain could have doubled the lead, had Caio been clinical in his finish. Though he positioned himself well for a cross from Bandar Al Ahbabi from the right flank, his first time attempt had too much elevation and it flew over the framework.

In the 67th minute, Kalba could have equalised but Ciel slightly overran the ball and that allowed the onrushing Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa to thwart the danger. Then two minutes later, an on-the-turn shot from close range by Ciel had the power but flew over the bar.

In the 80th minute, Al Ain keeper Essa unnecessarily charged out and paid the prize. Kalba’s Mali recruit Modibo Maiga, by reaching for a long ball, drew Essa off his line before setting it up for the overlapping Ciel to finish with a neat daisycutter. But Diaky’s winner sparked scenes of jubilation that sees Al Ain have 26 points from 10 matches and in third spot. Kalba, on the other hand, have nine points from 13 matches and are currently languishing in 11th spot.

In another outing, Al Jazira thrashed Al Dhafra 4-0. Fares Juma, Ailton Almeia, Ahmed Al Hashmi and Mbark Boussoufa scored a goal apiece for the winners. Al Jazira continue to top the standings with 29 points, while Dhafra are currently sixth with 19 points.