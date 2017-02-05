Dembele treble gets Hoops off the hook

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dembele treble gets Hoops off the hook

Celtic come from 2-1 down to defeat St Johnstone 5-2

Gulf News
 

Perth: Substitute Moussa Dembele grabbed a second-half hat-trick as Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic came from behind to claim a 5-2 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

Liam Henderson opened the scoring for the Hoops before Keith Watson and a Dedryck Boyata own goal had St Johnstone in front at the break.

French forward Dembele converted a controversial penalty to level matters a minute after coming on in the second half before firing home a second from the edge of the box.

Scott Sinclair added a fourth before Dembele struck late on to seal Celtic’s 19th victory in a row and extend their unbeaten domestic run to 29 matches.

Brendan Rodgers’s side are now 27 points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic got off to the perfect start as Henderson gave them the lead in the sixth minute.

Zander Clark could only parry Patrick Roberts’s shot and the ball fell for Henderson, who sent a strike curling into the corner of the net.

However, the home side grew in confidence and deservedly equalised in the 31st minute.

Swanson’s corner found Watson at the back post and the defender’s bullet header took a slight deflection off Celtic captain Scott Brown on its way into the net.

The Celtic defence seemed unable to cope with Swanson and the midfielder had a big hand in putting St Johnstone in front two minutes before half-time.

The former Dundee United player’s cross from the left just evaded David Wotherspoon, but smashed off the head of Belgian defender Boyata and flew past Gordon into his own net.

St Johnstone had a penalty appeal turned down when Brown appeared to bring down Swanson in the box before the Hoops won a controversial decision at the other end on the hour mark.

Kieran Tierney’s cross appeared to hit the hip of Watson, but referee Craig Thomson adjudged it had hit his hand and pointed to the spot.

Dembele sent the penalty high into the net past the outstretched hand of Clark.

Dembele, linked with a move to Chelsea during the January transfer window, fired Celtic in front in the 75th minute as he slammed home Mikael Lustig’s pass from 16 yards.

Celtic then punished St Johnstone on the break as Roberts set up fellow winger Sinclair to slot past Clark for his 16th goal of the season in the 81st minute.

Dembele then rubbed salt in the wound as he blasted a shot home from close range after some skilful build-up play involving Lustig and Callum McGregor.

More from More football

tags from this story

Brendan Rodgers
follow this tag on MGNBrendan Rodgers

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Brendan Rodgers
follow this tag on MGN
liverpool

Also In More football

Al Wahda set for Al Wehdat in Champions play-off

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf