Beck where he used to be the Parisian Prince

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Beck where he used to be the Parisian Prince

Old boy Beckham drops in on PSG training

Gulf News
 

Paris: David Beckham took time out of Paris Fashion Week duties to drop in on his old teammates at Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, the club said.

The 41-year-old former England midfield star, who ended his trophy-laden career in France, visited the PSG players at their training centre and chatted to star players Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti, Maxwell and Blaise Matuidi.

“The former England international midfielder returned for the first time to Camp des Loges since retiring in 2013,” a PSG statement said, with a photo of him holding a club jersey with his name on it.

Beckham began his career at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid and then LA Galaxy, before short stints at the end of his playing days with AC Milan and PSG.

More from More football

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

First class Celtic to graduate as history Bhoys?

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs