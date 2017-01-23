Beck where he used to be the Parisian Prince

Paris: David Beckham took time out of Paris Fashion Week duties to drop in on his old teammates at Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, the club said.

The 41-year-old former England midfield star, who ended his trophy-laden career in France, visited the PSG players at their training centre and chatted to star players Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti, Maxwell and Blaise Matuidi.

“The former England international midfielder returned for the first time to Camp des Loges since retiring in 2013,” a PSG statement said, with a photo of him holding a club jersey with his name on it.

Beckham began his career at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid and then LA Galaxy, before short stints at the end of his playing days with AC Milan and PSG.