Algeria’s Taoder out of Cup of Nations
Algiers: Algerian midfielder Saphir Taoder has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a recurring knee injury and will be replaced by Ismail Bennacer.
The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) said 19-year-old Arsenal midfielder Bennacer will arrive in Algiers on Thursday before flying to Gabon for their tournament opener on Sunday against Zimbabwe.
Taoder aggravated a previous injury during training with defender Ramy Bensebaini also nursing a niggling knee problem.
Algeria are drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Senegal and Zimbabwe, with the top two advancing to the quarter-finals.