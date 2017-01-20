Zidane seeks Real solution to Madrid collapse

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zidane seeks Real solution to Madrid collapse

Manager will need to make changes as he bids to return to winning ways

Image Credit: AFP
Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane looks down before the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla.
Gulf News
 

Madrid: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he is responsible for the European champions’ back-to-back defeats as they look to return to winning ways when Malaga visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Madrid hadn’t lost in 40 matches in all competitions stretching back nine months until conceding twice to lose 2-1 at Sevilla last weekend, and followed that up with a shock defeat by the same scoreline at home to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday.

Zidane played down his concern, but admitted “something is wrong for sure” after Madrid lost on home soil for the first time in 11 months and just the second time since he took charge.

“I am the one responsible for this and I have to look for the solution,” said the Frenchman.

Worryingly for Zidane, Madrid’s lacklustre display in midweek came about despite the fact he picked almost a full strength side.

Karim Benzema looks set to return up front and Keylor Navas will replace Kiko Casilla in goal.

However, with first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal out injured for a month, Zidane may have to move captain Sergio Ramos or Nacho wide to avoid handing the hapless Danilo, who was jeered by the Real fans on Wednesday, another start.

Malaga are suffering a slump of their own with new coach Marcelo Romero yet to pick up a point in two games since former Spurs boss Juande Ramos resigned during the winter break.

Top scorer Sandro Ramirez is expected to be out till March through injury, whilst the on-loan Diego Llorente can’t feature this weekend against his parent club.

 

Rampant Sevilla

A return to winning ways will allow Madrid to open up a four-point lead at the top of the table before Sevilla have the chance to cut the gap, or even go top should Real slip-up once more, when they travel to bottom-placed Osasuna on Sunday.

Sevilla are in stunning form having won their last four league games, but will have to do without the influential Vitolo for up to a month with the Spanish international sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Barcelona stand just a point adrift of Sevilla in third and have bounced back into form themselves with three straight wins after a difficult start to the year, the latest of which came at Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Barca boss Luis Enrique made seven changes in midweek and is expected to make full use of his squad again for Sunday’s trip to Eibar.

However, the star front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are likely to all start once more.

Atletico Madrid remain on the outskirts of the title race, six points back on city rivals Real, and face a serious challenge if they are to remain in the hunt at Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, two of Spain’s in-form sides Sociedad and Celta face off in the battle for European places on Sunday.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGNLuis Suarez

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGN
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGN
fc barcelona

Also In La Liga

Zidane wants fans’ backing in testing times

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE