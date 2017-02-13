Why are Spanish clubs so successful in the Champions League?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Why are Spanish clubs so successful in the Champions League?

Spain’s finest consistently put their English, Italian and German counterparts to shame in the latter stages

Gulf News
 

Madrid: It’s about that time again. Sit back, relax and enjoy the best that European football has to offer.

The Champions League returns and once again the Spanish teams dominate the latter stages of the competition.

So superior have La Liga sides been in the recent past — four times in the last six seasons either Real Madrid or Barcelona have won the glittering prize — it’s begged the question as to just how they’re so consistent, and what it is they have over their Italian, German and English counterparts.

Say what you want about other aspects of La Liga’s organisation, but the governing body try to help their member clubs in Europe as much as possible as a start point.

All of the (double header) domestic cup games are done and dusted before the resumption of the tournament and a two-week winter break — which the Premier League in particular has never benefited from — allows a mid-season recharging of batteries.

In Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s case, you have two teams that have an absolute understanding of how they should play. Barca’s DNA has long been known but Atleti have been a class apart under Diego Simeone.

Both adopt a blanket refusal to alter their style to fit any threat from their opposition, and it’s therefore easier to understand why they excel, as opposed to teams who change shape, formation and tactics in a bid to emerge victorious.

Sevilla are less cautious under Jorge Sampaoli than they were under Unai Emery, but the work-rate is the thread that binds the two variants. Kamikaze football it may be at times, but there isn’t a harder working side in the last 16.

Real under Zinedine Zidane are still learning, yet they are the holders and with only two defeats in over a year, you’d have to say are favourites to become the first team in the modern era of the competition to retain the ‘cup with the big ears.’

What’s also noticeable about the quartet is that, certainly in the latter stages of the competition, there is rarely, if ever, any rotation employed. The best XI plays every single time, no matter whether there’s an El Clasico type fixture directly after or not.

The most obvious reason why Spanish teams go further however is the simplest of all; the best players are still playing in La Liga.

Serie A, the Premier League and the Bundesliga all have a sprinkling of star names, but none can compare with what Spain has to offer. The quality is, frankly, mesmerising.

Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez, Bale, Neymar, Benzema, Iniesta, Modric, Griezmann, Busquets, Godin, Ramos, Pique … the list is practically endless.

Worryingly for the rest of Europe, once those names are eventually moved on or retire from the game, there will be Academy products able and willing to take their place, and all schooled in the same way as their contemporaries.

Developing youth also happens to be high up on the list of priorities for most Spanish teams, with a ‘Galactico’ or two thrown in for good measure.

When a gap needs plugging, the first thought isn’t to throw millions of euros at it (à la Chelsea) in the hope a new signing works out. If the solution is within, that’s the road often travelled. Messi, Iniesta and Xavi cost nothing. Zero. Nada.

It’ll take a few more years yet to knock these teams from their perch and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was an all-Spanish final again in Wales come May.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGNCristiano Ronaldo
Xavi
follow this tag on MGNXavi
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
FC Barcelona
follow this tag on MGNFC Barcelona
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGN
Xavi
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Real stay ahead with win over stragglers Osasuna

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year