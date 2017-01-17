Mobile
Vidal is in the last chance saloon at Barcelona

His performances have hardly been hair-raising but could right-back’s showing against Las Palmas help him finally make the cut?

Gulf News
 

To say the standard of Aleix Vidal’s performance for Barcelona against Las Palmas was a long time in coming is the understatement of the season.

The right-back has endured the most torrid time since signing for the club on June 7, 2015 for a not insignificant cost of €18 million (Dh70.5 million). Lest we forget that it was over six months before he could actually play for the Catalans thanks to the transfer embargo placed upon them by Fifa.

Come January 2016, the former Sevilla man was expected to hit the ground running but so poor has he been that Sergi Roberto, an attacking midfielder that has been converted — and not with the greatest success it must be said — has even been preferred over Vidal.

Luis Enrique was apparently delighted to have been proved wrong after everything went right for Vidal against the Canary Islanders, but one fantastic 90 minutes in a calendar year isn’t anywhere close enough to stop the club from thinking of selling him.

Indeed, Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez is still actively looking for a buyer and would settle for a cut-price replacement in the interim. Longer term, it’s an area of the pitch where the Blaugrana need to focus attention because since Dani Alves’ departure to Juventus, Roberto and Vidal have never looked like being his regular replacement.

At least in Roberto’s case one can argue that he has been shoehorned there, and as a player who is still learning his trade in any event he is at least giving of his best, even if his best isn’t good enough to earn him regular employment there.

Vidal has no such excuse. He was purchased ostensibly because he provided the same work-rate as Alves and almost as accurate a delivery. His pace was not in question, nor his fitness and ability to get forward at every opportunity.

His defensive work needed some attention but clearly Enrique saw enough in the player to work with him. Yet, he was never convincing and the coach’s decision to drop him impacted heavily on their relationship.

I was present at St George’s Park in July 2016 when Barcelona held a private training camp for a week. Vidal’s body language was awful and he left no one present in any doubt as to his feelings. If he could’ve left the club then, arguably he would have.

He didn’t but hasn’t featured since the third game of the campaign when Barcelona surprisingly lost at home to Alaves. However, with a run of games coming up for the Catalans, they need to be able to rely on some strength in depth and Vidal’s man-of-the-match showing might have come at exactly the right time to convince Enrique he’s worthy of a second chance.

Ivan Rakitic could also do with one of those after being similarly ostracised by his coach. Untouchable since his arrival and lauded for his tremendous capacity to get up and down the pitch whilst adding goals to his repertoire, an under-par showing in El Clasico and in the two games following has seen the Croatian well and truly out of the picture.

The player apparently doesn’t understand his treatment, but Enrique has simply suggested that employing rotation is the key for Barcelona to end the season successfully.

All of that said, it still wouldn’t be a surprise to see both players sold in this window. Watch this space!

