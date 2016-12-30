Ronaldo turns down audacious Dh1.1 billion Chinese bid

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ronaldo turns down audacious Dh1.1 billion Chinese bid

Real Madrid star’s agent Mendes claims side were prepared to pay Portuguese Dh384.6 million per year

Gulf News
 

London: World player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a world record 257million pounds (Dh1.1 billion) bid from China, his agent Jorge Mendes has claimed.

Mendes told Sky Sports Italia on Thursday that the unnamed Chinese Super League side had offered the 31-year-old Portuguese superstar a record 85m pounds (Dh384.6 million) a year as salary.

“From China, they’ve offered 300m euros to Real Madrid and more than 100m (euros) per year to the player,” said Mendes.

“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.”

China has through its Super League clubs flexed considerable financial muscle in the international transfer market, most recently buying Brazilian international Oscar from Chelsea and Argentinian veteran Carlos Tevez — with the latter reportedly set to earn 38 million euros a year.

However, Mendes said the star of his stable was out of reach.

“The Chinese market is a new market,” said Mendes.

“They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

“He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favourite,” added the 50-year-old Portuguese.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGNCristiano Ronaldo
Carlos Tevez
follow this tag on MGNCarlos Tevez
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGN
Carlos Tevez
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
real madrid

Also In La Liga

Two legs takes the fun out of Copa del Rey

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject