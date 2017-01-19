Mobile
Madrid’s Carvajal sidelined by hamstring injury

Right-back may be out for up to a month, missing a number of important Real fixtures

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal could be out for up to a month.

“After tests performed on Dani Carvajal ... he has been diagnosed with a grade two injury in the right hamstring muscle,” Madrid said in a statement.

As well as the Copa del Rey semi-finals, should Madrid overcome a 2-1 quarter-final, first leg deficit against Celta Vigo sustained on Wednesday night, Carvajal is expected to miss La Liga games against Malaga, Real Sociedad, Celta and Osasuna.

Carvajal is also now a major doubt for Real’s Champions League last 16, first leg clash with Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN

