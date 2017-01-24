Gung-ho Celta Vigo can emerge victorious over Real Madrid

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gung-ho Celta Vigo can emerge victorious over Real Madrid

Zidane’s treble chances rely on side overhauling Berizzo’s free-flowing team

Gulf News
 

Real Madrid travel to Celta Vigo’s Estadio Balaidos on Wednesday (kick-off quarter past midnight UAE time), with their Copa del Rey hopes hanging by a thread.

The Galicians hold Los Blancos’ treble dreams in their hands and though they offer a gung-ho style of play which always affords the opposition chances, if Celta produce another performance like they did in the stunning 2-1 first-leg victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, there’s only one winner.

In Iago Aspas, they have one of the form strikers in the country — 13 goals in his last 13 games can’t be matched by anyone in Spain. And by contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored from open play since November and was booed by his own fans at the weekend during another lacklustre showing against Malaga.

Eduardo Berizzo’s side are always good value to watch and goals are virtually guaranteed. In fact, they’ve only had one goalless draw this season — way back in September against bottom-club Osasuna. Since then, they’ve enjoyed numerous highlights including an epic 4-3 victory over Barcelona, the second time in two seasons that they’ve put four past the Catalans at home.

Herein lies Zinedine Zidane’s other problem, aside from the raft of injuries that have beset Real. Celta have lost just three times in front of their own supporters in 2016/17 and two of those came in the first three games of the campaign.

Playing very much on the front foot at all times, they like to get at teams and disrupt their flow, although a slightly more compact and defensive performance might be needed to stem the tide of a Madrid team that will be going all out to progress.

One player who Berizzo won’t be calling upon is the excellent Fabian Orellana. Though they are weakened by his absence with Aspas particularly reliant on his wing-play, the manager has transfer-listed the Chilean citing an unacceptable lack of respect.

A brave decision perhaps, but with more than adequate back-up in the shape of Pione Sisto, Jozabed et al, Celta can cope.

Away from their cup aspirations, the Galicians are in eighth position in the Spanish top flight, in the middle of six teams that are separated by six points. Their play deserves better.

Energetic and enthusiastic, Celta are occasionally prone to the sucker punch and up by three at Las Palmas earlier this season, the eventual 3-3 draw is perhaps a warning they can heed for the remainder of the campaign.

Shut up shop on occasion, and there’s little doubt that this special team can ease their way into a European berth, but with a headline-grabbing performance on Wednesday, Europe will be talking about them well before season’s end.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Zidane confident of comeback after cup exit

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day