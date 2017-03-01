Figo: I never saw Zidane being a manager

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Figo: I never saw Zidane being a manager

Former Real star admits he didn’t think fellow Galactico could cut it as a coach

Gulf News
 

Dubai: They may have been Galactico stars of Real Madrid, but Luis Figo has revealed he didn’t think Zinedine Zidane had what it takes to become a manager — nor a successful one.

Both were main men in the Real Madrid side of the early noughties, hugely high-profile and successful signings, but Figo has confessed he never had any belief Zizou had the nous required to triumph on the touchline.

“No,” Figo replied when asked in Dubai yesterday whether he saw Zidane becoming a manager and a successful one as well. “Sometimes when you play you see the characteristics of a teammate that are more of a coach than the other ones, and I never saw him falling in this area.”

Zidane, has of course — so far — proved his critics wrong, winning the Champions League last year in his first season as manager and putting Real Madrid in a strong position to make history this year and become the first club to achieve successive triumphs since the revamp of the competition in 1992.

A La Liga crown, which would be Real’s first since 2011/12, remains a strong possibility.

Figo said he had been impressed by Zidane’s apparent ability to get the best out of players who, while they may have the quality to play for Real Madrid, are nowhere near the class of the three-time Fifa World Player of the Year and 1998 Ballon d’Or winner.

“He must know how to manage all the players and understand football and their experience,” Figo said.

The Portuguese added of the Frenchman: “The results are there, so I’m happy for him.”

“It looks like he likes [coaching] and he’s getting fantastic results, so great.”

And speaking at Dubai Sports City yesterday at the media launch of season three of The Victorious, the football talent-spotting show which airs on Dubai TV, fellow former Real Madrid teammate Michel Salgado echoed Figo’s opinion of Zidane’s managerial potential.

‘Retired too early’

“I totally agree,” said Salgado, who is a coach, judge and self-confessed ‘Godfather’ on the X-Factor style show which will run for 12 episodes from Monday, March 6.

“Neither did I,” the Dubai-based former Spanish international, who was at Real Madrid for a decade up until 2009, added. “To be honest, I remember he said to us ‘I will never be a coach’.”

Salgado believes one of the reasons Zidane — who played for Real from 2001 to 2006 after signing from Juventus for a then world record fee of around €75 million (Dh291.7 million) — changed his mind was because he retired from football at the age of 34 and missed it.

“That’s what happens with footballers when they get out of competition and retired,” insisted Salgado.

“You don’t know what is going to happen with your future, whether you’re going to like the grass roots or go into the media, into TV ... So, funnily [enough] I think that after [a few] years Zidane found the way to make it through management. I think he missed the competition. I think he retired too early to be honest.

“That for me was the reason he came back really quick to coach — he was missing the competition too much. I know that he is a really competitive guy.

“You maybe feel that he is shy — but he’s not shy. Maybe he’s shy to the people [outside of football] but when he trains or plays he is not shy. He is a competitive guy and he has a character in there.”

But whether Zidane and Figo’s fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo have enough to lead Real Madrid to consecutive Champions League triumphs is something the Portuguese is unsure about, however.

Betting on Real

“I think the statistics are there to beat, so you never know but right now Real Madrid could be in the quarter-finals because they had a good result at home [3-1 over Napoli in the last 16] so anything is possible,” said Figo,

One of the few men to have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid — after his infamous then world record €60 million transfer between the two in 2000 — Figo laughed: “I think Real Madrid has a better chance than Barcelona because of the first-leg result!”

Barca may be down 4-0 to PSG but Figo doesn’t necessarily believe that makes Real favourites to go on and win the European Cup for a 12th time.

“You have Bayern Munich, you have other big clubs, it’s impossible for me to say one favourite. I hope so ... but it’s difficult.”

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGNCristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Luis Enrique ‘relieved’ to be leaving Barcelona

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays