Bilbao boss only too happy if Barca rests stars

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bilbao boss only too happy if Barca rests stars

Valverde wants the best out of his team regardless of Enrique’s picks for Copa del Rey match-up

Gulf News
 

Bilbao: Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde says he has no objection if Barcelona want to rest their big guns in the last 16 first leg Copa del Rey tie at the San Mames Stadium on Thursday night (kick-off quarter past midnight Friday morning UAE time).

The tie is a repeat of the 2015 Cup final, which Barcelona won 3-1 in their own Camp Nou stadium and also last season’s quarter-final in which too the Catalans progressed, Xinhua reported.

However, Athletic supporters will remember the 5-1 victory over Barcelona, which kicked off the 2015-16 season with them winning the Spanish Supercup, the club’s first trophy in over 30 years.

With Barcelona’s South American stars only returning to training on Tuesday after their Christmas holidays, Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique could be tempted to rest some or all of his attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

“We have to face one of the best sides in the world, if not the best in the world, and we have to do our best against them,” said Valverde, who added that “nothing is pre-ordained in football.”

The man who many believe could replace Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou next season has to contend with injuries to key players in the Athletic squad. Midfielder Benat Etxebarria is struggling to be fit to start while Oscar de Marcos is recovering from a foot injury. Young central defender Yeray Alvarez is out for the long term after undergoing an operation for testicular cancer on December 27.

Before the Christmas break, Barcelona were looking as if they had returned to their best form with the return of midfield talisman Andres Iniesta from injury.

But with Barcelona facing a difficult must-win contest against Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday, it will be interesting to see who plays and who doesn’t.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
FC Barcelona
follow this tag on MGNFC Barcelona
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi
Andres Iniesta
follow this tag on MGNAndres Iniesta
Neymar
follow this tag on MGNNeymar
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGNLuis Suarez

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
FC Barcelona
follow this tag on MGN
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGN
Andres Iniesta
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Ronaldo returns as Real seek new record run

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest