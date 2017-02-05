Barca’s Rafinha suffers broken nose

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Barca’s Rafinha suffers broken nose

Iniesta and Busquets may return for Atletico cup clash on Tuesday

Gulf News
 

Barcelona: Barcelona midfielder Rafinha faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken nose in a clash with his own goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Barca refused to confirm on Sunday how long the Brazilian would be out for but he seems certain to miss Tuesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at home to Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona holding a 2-1 aggregate lead.

The Spanish champions face a congested fixture list over the next six weeks with seven La Liga matches and a Champions League blockbuster last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Barca could be handed a big injury boost ahead of Atletico’s visit to the Camp Nou in midweek with Spanish international duo Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets close to a return.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
FC Barcelona
follow this tag on MGNFC Barcelona
Andres Iniesta
follow this tag on MGNAndres Iniesta

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
FC Barcelona
follow this tag on MGN
Andres Iniesta
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Barcelona seek to cement another Copa final spot

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km