Ailing Malaga appoint Michel as third coach of the season

Former Real Madrid player in the hot seat after Romero’s dismissal

Gulf News
 

Barcelona: Malaga have appointed former Real Madrid winger Michel as coach, the struggling Andalusian club said on Tuesday just hours after sacking Marcelo Romero following a run of one win in 10 games.

Michel, one of the flagbearers of Real’s famous ‘Quinta del Buitre’ generation of youngsters who broke into the first team in 1982 and kick-started a trophy-laden era for the Madrid club, is Malaga’s third manager this season.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla coach Juande Ramos quit in December after taking over last summer while Marcelo was sacked with the team 15th in La Liga, seven points above the relegation zone, after a run of seven defeats, two draws and a win.

Michel has been a manager since 2005, working in Spain with Rayo Vallecano, Getafe, Sevilla and in Greece with Olympiakos, who he led to three league titles in a row and a domestic cup before being dismissed in 2015.

His last job was with French giants Olympique Marseille from the summer of 2015 until he was dismissed in April 2016.

Malaga qualified for the Champions League for the only time in 2012 after a multimillion euro investment by Qatari owner Shaikh Abdullah Al Thani in 2010 which saw the club sign the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Julio Baptista and Santi Cazorla.

The club’s fortunes have declined since Al Thani reduced his investment in the club, and Michel is their fifth coaching appointment since Manuel Pellegrini left in 2013.

