Salgado a strong supporter of 48 team World Cup

Dubai: Former Spanish international Michel Salgado has strongly backed the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, insisting that the move will “allow more dreams”, make the tournament more exciting and increase the quality of football on show.

Salgado revealed that current Fifa president Gianni Infantino even asked him for his opinion on increasing the format, which has been sanctioned from the 2026 World Cup.

Although originally dubious, Salgado, who was part of the Spanish 2006 squad, says he is a total convert to the increase.

“I support the move,” he said.

“We had the chance to be in there with Gianni Infantino to give our opinion. I think it was the first time in the history that football players were asked to give our opinion.

“We were sceptical about it but after I came to understand the situation, I came to support it.

“It will give the chance to give so many countries in the world a chance to make their dreams come through.

Raising the bar

“I think it’s so unfair you get 15 teams in Europe the chance to play in the World Cup and maybe only two or three from continents where you have populations of 100 or 150 million people — or more.”

“It gives more dreams for more kids in the world.”

Salgado believes that three teams in each group, with each country playing two games, will make the tournament fantastic entertainment.

“It means even if you lose the first game, you can win the second game and qualify. In past World Cups, in some of the groups the third game was for nothing,” he said.

Salgado firmly disputes thoughts the expansion from 32 teams will dilute the World Cup.

“I think the standard is going to be even better,” he said.

“The standard just now is not like in the past. Why? Modern football is really physical. You used to go to Luxembourg or Andorra or San Marino and beat them 7, 8, 9-0.

Nowadays, have a look at all the results — no more than 3-0, 4-0. Football is more even,” he insisted, adding that every continent on earth now has teams that can compete at a World Cup.